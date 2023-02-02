ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

Spanish PM urges end to EU reliance on imported food, energy

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday urged the European Union to “reindustrialize” to end its reliance on energy, microchips and food from outside the bloc and to learn the lessons of shortages provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. Shortages...
SFGate

Insider Q&A: Lone Star Credit Union CEO on cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK (AP) — Credit unions have been dipping their toes into cryptocurrency over the past year. The timing largely coincided with the “crypto winter” that saw digital coins plunge in value and numerous exchanges and lenders collapse. But at the height of the crypto craze in...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: 15 Of The Most Influential Black Leaders In Silicon Valley

Black residents make up about 3 percent of Santa Clara County's population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable -- even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower rates of Black homeownership. Data from the 2022 Silicon Valley Pain Index shows the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected Black residents in terms of income and poverty levels, and Black students face higher levels of suspensions compared to white counterparts. These trends have resulted in what leaders call a "Black exodus" as residents flee pricey Silicon Valley or face displacement.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

U.S. rocket artillery for Ukraine will double its explosive reach

The United States will provide Ukraine with longer range rocket artillery that will double the reach of its current munitions, the Pentagon said Friday, as the country's Western backers anticipate fighting to intensify dramatically in coming months. Ukraine will receive ground-launched, small diameter bombs as part of a new $2.17...

