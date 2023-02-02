Black residents make up about 3 percent of Santa Clara County's population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable -- even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower rates of Black homeownership. Data from the 2022 Silicon Valley Pain Index shows the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected Black residents in terms of income and poverty levels, and Black students face higher levels of suspensions compared to white counterparts. These trends have resulted in what leaders call a "Black exodus" as residents flee pricey Silicon Valley or face displacement.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO