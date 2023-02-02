Many schools closing their doors on Friday due to freezing cold weather

BOSTON - Boston emergency officials are urging people to cancel immediate outdoor plans if possible. That prompted Pat Fay, who's training for the Boston Marathon, to get out early. "You go out, you skip work, and you take a two-hour break. This is my long run instead of doing it tomorrow," he said Thursday. Boston Public Schools canceled classes for Friday, and so did Cathedral High School. "It's going to be so cold in the morning and a lot of our kids walk a pretty big distance," said Cathedral High President Dan Carmody. At the Boston EMS garage Thursday, mechanics checked ambulances to make sure back-up batteries are working in ambulances. "Try not to push things as much, you know. We're all busy," said Boston EMS Dep. Supt. Steven McHugh. "We have busy lives, and when the weather starts getting cold, we don't want to get into car accidents so that we'll be out in the cold for long exposures," he said. The agency also has an outreach crew making rounds and checking on homeless in the city. Boston is inviting people who need to get warm to go to community centers and libraries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO