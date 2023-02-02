ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Many schools closing their doors on Friday due to freezing cold weather

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

CBS Boston

LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BC Heights

Pipes Burst Across Campus Due to Arctic Blast

By the time Haraden Bottomley and his roommates woke up in their Mod Saturday morning, none of their showers were turning on. “We were like, ‘That’s pretty strange,’” Bottomley, MCAS ’23, said. “And then we realized that only cold water was coming out of our bathroom sinks and then no water out of our kitchen sink at all, so we’re like, ‘Ah, pipes are frozen.’”
thelocalne.ws

No middle or high school Monday

IPSWICH — The severe freeze claimed a number of victims over the weekend — the water pipes at the middle and high school among them. As a result, there will be no school for grades six through 12 on Monday. Elementary school students will be able to attend as normal.
IPSWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Gloves, hats left on Boston Common before dangerous cold

BOSTON - In true Boston fashion, a Good Samaritan wanted to make sure the most vulnerable in the city were keeping warm.Someone put out hats, gloves and scarves for anyone who needed them to take.Wind chills are forecasted to be around 30 degrees below zero on Saturday morning. Boston EMS crews are making rounds to check on homeless people in the city, and BCYF community centers are being used as warming centers during the winter weather emergency. 
BOSTON, MA
95.9 WCYY

Boston Earns Embarrassing Spot on List of World’s Worst Traffic

When people new to New England ask how bad the traffic in Boston really is, we often tend to resort to personal storytelling. Such as the time I was on a field trip and the Big Dig (which would be completed in 2007) was running so far behind, the Museum of Science had an exhibit from MASSPORT apologizing for the delay. This was in 1996.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Schools, emergency workers make preparations for brutal Friday cold

BOSTON - Boston emergency officials are urging people to cancel immediate outdoor plans if possible. That prompted Pat Fay, who's training for the Boston Marathon, to get out early. "You go out, you skip work, and you take a two-hour break. This is my long run instead of doing it tomorrow," he said Thursday. Boston Public Schools canceled classes for Friday, and so did Cathedral High School. "It's going to be so cold in the morning and a lot of our kids walk a pretty big distance," said Cathedral High President Dan Carmody. At the Boston EMS garage Thursday, mechanics checked ambulances to make sure back-up batteries are working in ambulances. "Try not to push things as much, you know. We're all busy," said Boston EMS Dep. Supt. Steven McHugh. "We have busy lives, and when the weather starts getting cold, we don't want to get into car accidents so that we'll be out in the cold for long exposures," he said. The agency also has an outreach crew making rounds and checking on homeless in the city. Boston is inviting people who need to get warm to go to community centers and libraries.  
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

