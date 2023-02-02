Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida
Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
thefamuanonline.com
Mister FAMU, Armani Jones, runs for Mister HBCU
Since 2004, the Mister HBCU competition has highlighted dedicated and distinguished young men and this year was no different when FAMU’s own, Armani Jones graced the stage in hopes of becoming the 19th Mister HBCU. The competition took place on January 28, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
fsunews.com
The SLC is the heart of student life at FSU
Going to a midnight film viewing is a bucket-list item for all FSU students, an event that is fully planned and organized by a student organization. The Student Life Cinema, or SLC, is located in the heart of FSU's campus and has been around for generations of FSU students, making it basically a campus tradition. The SLC has provided a myriad of on-campus events, ranging from their midnight film viewings, tabletop game nights, canvas painting events and super smash bros tournaments — the SLC truly has it all.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee
Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis rejects Sen. Rick Scott proposal to return stimulus funds to federal government
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Defending Florida’s hold on remaining federal stimulus money, Governor Ron DeSantis is rejecting a call by U.S. Senator Rick Scott for state and local governments to return unused funds. On January 20th, Scott sent a letter about unspent stimulus dollars to governors and mayors. In...
WCTV
One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
Funeral for fallen Cairo Police officer Clarence "CJ" Williams held Saturday
The city of Cairo community honored the life of Cairo Police Department officer Clarence "CJ" Williams who died suddenly while on duty.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
Tallahassee Fire Department called to structure fires early Sunday
The Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to two structure fires early Sunday in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare provides update on IT security issue
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare provided an update Sunday to an information technology security issue that occurred Thursday that has altered its services.
WCTV
Quincy Police emphasize de-escalation training amid Tyre Nichols bodycam video
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - In light of recent bodycam footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the Quincy Police Department is examining its own practices to make sure these incidents don’t happen locally. “Trying to humanize the badge is very important,” said officer Rodney Mackey. “I put on...
Suspect at large following robbery at bank on North Blair Stone Road
A suspect is on the loose following a robbery at a Truist Bank located at 102 North Blair Stone Road Friday morning.
