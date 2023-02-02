Read full article on original website
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
“All Signs Point” to 1 Man for Vikings Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell over two weeks ago after the team embarrassingly lost at home to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. New York marched up and down the field on Minnesota’s defense, and Donatell was subsequently not retained for next year.
Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees
The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit
Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Irsay, Colts Reportedly 'Leaning Toward' Hiring 1 Candidate For Head Coach
Nearly four weeks after the end of the regular season, and nearly three months after firing former head coach Frank Reich, the Indianapolis Colts still have not made a coaching hire. Reports out of Indianapolis have suggested owner Jim Irsay and the team have been exceptionally thorough in their ...
Clemson quarterback target commits elsewhere
Clemson missed out on one of their top targets in the 2024 class on Friday afternoon. Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) four-star quarterback Walker White committed to Auburn over Clemson and Baylor. (...)
chatsports.com
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator
After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl
Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UCLA 2023 Football Commitment Transfer Power Rankings: February 2023
Here is an updated look at the class of 2023 Transfer Commitment Power Rankings with national signing day this week...
Three South Carolina Gamecocks suspended from football team
South Carolina football players Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw have all been suspended from the program, according to a release from the school. A reason for the suspension was not given in the press release. Rhames, however, was arrested on Friday morning and was charged with carrying weapons...
Raiders hire ex-UNLV quarterback, ex-Commanders coordinator as offensive assistant
Scott Turner still has a Las Vegas area code. As a former backup quarterback at UNLV, he knows the area. So it seems like a natural fit that the longtime NFL assistant join the Raiders as passing game coordinator.
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past... The post Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame
DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
Texans' DeMeco Ryans can't wait to coach Stingley Jr., Pitre, Harris
“That’s what excites me the most is being able to work with young guys and young guys who are talented,” Ryans said
Breaking: Alabama Announces Defensive Coordinator Hire
Nick Saban has found his man. Kevin Steele will be Alabama's new defensive coordinator. ESPN is reporting Steele, Miami's defensive coordinator last season, is leaving Mario Cristobal's staff to join Saban in Tuscaloosa. This will be Steele's third go-around with the Crimson Tide. ...
247Sports
USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot
USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
Three-star floor general Luka Toews discusses his recruitment
Luka Toews was one of the top performers this past weekend at the National Prep School Invitational. National Analyst Travis Branham highlighted the 5-foot-11 point guard after a showing where he impacted the game with his IQ, playmaking ability, and toughness. Toews embodies the floor general term and his skill for running a team is heavily valued by the coaches prioritizing him.
