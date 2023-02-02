Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Auglaize Co. Horseman's Council hold 1st Chocolate Walk in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County Horseman’s Council brings people to downtown Wapakoneta for some sweet treats and for some shopping deals. The organization held their first-ever Chocolate Walk Saturday afternoon. People had 20 different places to stop and pick up a piece of chocolate, and while they were there check out some of the different businesses throughout the downtown. Members of the horseman’s council say the response was great, and the money they raised will support the youth in Auglaize County.
hometownstations.com
Glow Bowl raises money for Van Wert YWCA to support human trafficking victims
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The YWCA of Van Wert County held a fundraiser Sunday to support survivors of human trafficking. The "Black Out Human Trafficking" Glow Bowl at Olympic Lanes had several fun ways to contribute money to the cause. In addition to a portion of bowling proceeds being donated, there was a silent auction and a raffle drawing.
hometownstations.com
Walk with a Doc raise awareness to health issues through education and exercise
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local doctors are helping people with reaching their health goals with education and exercise. Walk with a Doc is a national organization that doctors at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s has developed a local chapter of to help promote physical activity in West Central Ohio. The program also gives people the chance to socialize with medical professionals as they talk about different topics each month. On Saturday the participants learned when it is appropriate to go to urgent care, or the emergency room or make an appointment to see their family physician. The goal is not only to raise awareness of health issues but to raise the overall health of area residents.
hometownstations.com
Open house showcases upgrades to JAMPD's McElroy Environmental Education Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Friday afternoon, The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District showed the public what their educational center has to offer. The park district held an open house to give people a chance to meet their naturalists and hear about the learning experiences that take place at the McElroy Environmental Education Center.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Some mighty large thorns seem to have overgrown in the rose garden this week. Thorn: To the officials who agreed to the slap on the wrist for former Allen County Children Services Executive Director Cynthia Scanland. The community would’ve benefitted from a well-prepared trial to expose what went wrong in the child abuse cases involving foster parents Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes. We question whether forcing Scanland out of teaching or working in the children services field is enough of a punishment given the severity of a case that sent Kindle to prison for 94 years and Steffes to prison for 47 years.s.
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Children Services looking for people to be foster parents
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Children Services is looking for people to open up their homes and hearts to some kids in need of a stable situation. Saturday, they held an informational session about becoming a foster parent at Biggby Coffee. Officials at children's services say they have a need for foster homes in the county, especially with the significant increase in mental health and substance use issues in the community. The agency wants to have foster homes available to provide a home and support to kids that need it.
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health–St. Rita’s newborns "Go Red" to raise awareness to women's heart disease
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In honor of American Heart Month and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women's Day, Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Medical Center accessorized their newborns with hand-knitted red caps to help raise awareness about heart health. Providers and associates at St. Rita’s dressed in red on Friday as well. Heart disease remains the number one killer of both women and men in the United States, so these babies have joined a worthy cause in hopes of bringing attention to the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of heart disease.
hometownstations.com
Registration for Lima Community Garden plots has begun for the upcoming growing season
Registration for Lima Community Garden plots has begun for the upcoming growing season. Activate Allen Count Josh Unterbrink adds, “So, there’s really a lot of opportunities for folks to raise their own vegetables, their own fruit, connect with nature, connect with other residents in Lima and have a lot of fun. It’s really supportive of your mental health too. A lot of people think gardening is just good physical health but it’s also a good mental health so we encourage people to get out there and reserve a community garden.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects. In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea to open its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea will open Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The...
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
hometownstations.com
Shawnee students learn valuable skills through the Esports team
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On top of being state soccer championships, Lima Shawnee High School students are bringing home state titles in another competition Esports. In 2018, Lima Shawnee High School was one of many that joined Esports Ohio, a non-profit that connects over 200 schools to compete against each other in video games. Back in January, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced an official partnership with Esports Ohio.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
hometownstations.com
CAPT hands over final check for their total $200,000 donation to Tri Star
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A local manufacturer continues to show their support for Tri Star Career Compact and the students that they are hoping to hire in the future. Celina Aluminum Precision Technology or CAPT made their final $40,000 contribution of a total $200,000 donation they started five years ago to the Robotic, Electronic and Computer Technologies program. One of the rooms that houses the program is named after the Mercer County manufacturer. The money has been a win/win for both Tri-Star and CAPT, the students get to train on the latest technologies and the company get a well trained workforce in the future.
abc17news.com
Purported leader of pro-Nazi homeschooling network no longer employed by own family-run business, according to a company statement
A small family-run business that employed one of the purported leaders of a White supremacist, pro-Nazi homeschooling network announced he is no longer an employee as a result of “this disturbing and secretive behavior.”. The Lawrence Insurance Agency, with an office in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, released a statement condemning...
How should churches handle abuse? ‘This is not a side issue,’ advocate says
LYNCHBURG, Va. — For years, Pete Singer has worked with churches and other faith communities to investigate reports of sexual misconduct. Survivors often lament: “The abuse was terrible. How the church responded to it was worse,” said Singer, executive director of Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment.
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
Comments / 0