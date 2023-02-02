LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local doctors are helping people with reaching their health goals with education and exercise. Walk with a Doc is a national organization that doctors at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s has developed a local chapter of to help promote physical activity in West Central Ohio. The program also gives people the chance to socialize with medical professionals as they talk about different topics each month. On Saturday the participants learned when it is appropriate to go to urgent care, or the emergency room or make an appointment to see their family physician. The goal is not only to raise awareness of health issues but to raise the overall health of area residents.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO