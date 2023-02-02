ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

'Bring your dogs inside.' Bridgeport Animal Control gives warning ahead of freezing temps

By Mark Sudol
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07b5tx_0kaduIsC00

The frigid cold weather can take a toll on people, but don't forget the same applies to your pets.

Officials want you to heed their warnings ahead of this weekend's single-digit temperatures.

Officer Jennifer Merenda with Bridgeport Animal Control says Connecticut law prohibits pets from being outside longer than 15 minutes in any weather advisory.

Guide: Tips to protect your pets during winter storms and extreme cold

"With the upcoming cold weather, we're talking wind chill values of up to -20. Any animal is going to be in a life-threatening situation if left outside," said Merenda.

Merenda says pets can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, and she takes this very seriously.

"Bring your dogs inside. If you don't, we're going to be getting those calls and we're going to be responding appropriately, and that means ticketing, that means arrest, that means seizure of the animals to keep them safe," said Merenda.

Merenda says to:

• Always have your dog on a leash in cold weather.

• Keep the pottie breaks to under 15 minutes.

• Consider winter coats or booties for your pets.

• If you see an animal left out in the cold, call animal control.

"Unfortunately if it’s not reported to us, we can't respond and correct the situation. So, we really rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in these cases," said Merenda.

If officers have to make an arrest, those fines can be up to $1,000.

Bridgeport Animal Control says most doghouses are not acceptable shelter for extreme cold.

https://longisland.news12.com/tips-to-protect-your-pets-during-winter-storms-and-extreme-cold

Bridgeport Animal Control says it’s also not a bad idea to have your dog chipped or tagged.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning

Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call. “We...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago

(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Heart to heart, the warning signs of cardiovascular disease

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. Knowing the warning signs and symptoms and making healthy lifestyle changes can be key for women to own their heart health. Dr. Heather Swales, the director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Lisa […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy