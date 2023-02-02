'Bring your dogs inside.' Bridgeport Animal Control gives warning ahead of freezing temps

The frigid cold weather can take a toll on people, but don't forget the same applies to your pets.

Officials want you to heed their warnings ahead of this weekend's single-digit temperatures.

Officer Jennifer Merenda with Bridgeport Animal Control says Connecticut law prohibits pets from being outside longer than 15 minutes in any weather advisory.

"With the upcoming cold weather, we're talking wind chill values of up to -20. Any animal is going to be in a life-threatening situation if left outside," said Merenda.

Merenda says pets can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, and she takes this very seriously.

"Bring your dogs inside. If you don't, we're going to be getting those calls and we're going to be responding appropriately, and that means ticketing, that means arrest, that means seizure of the animals to keep them safe," said Merenda.

Merenda says to:

• Always have your dog on a leash in cold weather.

• Keep the pottie breaks to under 15 minutes.

• Consider winter coats or booties for your pets.

• If you see an animal left out in the cold, call animal control.

"Unfortunately if it’s not reported to us, we can't respond and correct the situation. So, we really rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in these cases," said Merenda.

If officers have to make an arrest, those fines can be up to $1,000.

Bridgeport Animal Control says most doghouses are not acceptable shelter for extreme cold.

Bridgeport Animal Control says it’s also not a bad idea to have your dog chipped or tagged.