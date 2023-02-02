ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou

By Michael Rothstein
ESPN
ESPN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355o1j_0kadu2pp00

NEW YORK -- Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou , he told ESPN on Thursday.

Joshua has a fight against Jermaine Franklin on April 1 , sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger, and Hearn said there will be a news conference next week to announce Joshua's next fight.

What happens beyond Franklin is where it gets interesting and could open up a path to Joshua against Ngannou, who left the UFC last month .

"A lot of people talk about Francis Ngannou," Hearn said. "... AJ against Francis Ngannou is just a massive event. The focus for Anthony Joshua is to become world heavyweight champion again, and Francis Ngannou is not the pathway to that.

"But at the same time, we don't mind looking at the fight. It's a huge event."

Hearn said if a world title fight materialized for Joshua, that would take precedence over a potential fight against Ngannou. He also mentioned Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte as potential opponents for Joshua after Franklin should Joshua win that fight.

Hearn said Joshua is focused on "legacy" and getting his belts back. But if that were to be a stalled option -- Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have all four heavyweight titles and are in talks for a fight in late April -- then a potential fight between two of the biggest stars in the heavyweight divisions of combat sports would be an option.

"He's certainly not going to take the Francis Ngannou fight over a world title opportunity," Hearn said. "But if that wasn't there and it was a chance to do a big event in the summer, I think he would definitely look at it."

The 33-year-old Joshua (24-3, 22 KO boxing) has lost his last two fights, both to Usyk. The only other loss of his career came to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, and Joshua won the rematch. The 36-year-old Ngannou (17-3, 12 KO MMA) last fought in the UFC in January 2022, when he beat Ciryl Gane in the first -- and now only -- defense of his UFC title.

Fury and Ngannou have also expressed interest in fighting one another.

Comments / 1

Related
NME

Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun”

Conor McGregor has responded to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun” and saying that he gives Ireland “a bad name”. Neeson called out McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health, where he was talking about how he “can’t stand” UFC. “That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong – the months of training we do…’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC.”
MMA Fighting

Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones

With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
INGLEWOOD, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship

It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
MMAmania.com

Dana White backs Derrick Lewis after latest loss: ‘He isn’t going anywhere’

“The Black Beast” isn’t going anywhere. Derrick Lewis suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68, getting absolutely run over by Serghei Spivac in the main event. Lewis never even touched Spivac, who took his opponent down and submitted him with an arm triangle choke three minutes into the first round (watch the finish here).
sportszion.com

“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands

Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
ringsidenews.com

Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event

Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
MMAmania.com

Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’

Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis

Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
MARYLAND STATE
Boxing Scene

Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It

NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 68 Results: Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegs 68 event is headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
ESPN

ESPN

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy