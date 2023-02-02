Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Stericycle (SRCL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.80MM shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 7.51MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy (BTU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). This represents 3.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.12MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
NASDAQ
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Owens Corning (OC) Declares $0.52 Dividend
Owens Corning said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
ALLETE (ALE) Declares $0.68 Dividend
ALLETE said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Provident Financial Services (PFS) Declares $0.24 Dividend
Provident Financial Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Copper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, led by losses in Aurubis AG, the continent's largest copper producer, while fears that the global rate-hiking cycle may persist for longer kept investors on edge.
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Enphase Energy (ENPH) with Neutral Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Enphase Energy with a Neutral recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $324.04. The forecasts range from a low of $195.94 to a high of $397.95. The average price target represents an increase of 45.35% from its latest reported closing price of $222.93.
