Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy (BTU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). This represents 3.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.12MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Provident Financial Services (PFS) Declares $0.24 Dividend
Provident Financial Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Declares $0.21 Dividend
Landmark Bancorp said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Owens Corning (OC) Declares $0.52 Dividend
Owens Corning said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
ALLETE (ALE) Declares $0.68 Dividend
ALLETE said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
NASDAQ
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
There are plenty of reasons why many investors enjoy holding shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), one of the world's largest healthcare businesses. With the company's impressive track record of dividend payments and its pipeline's massive throughput of new medicines, it's clear that this stock will be around for the foreseeable future.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is a Trending Stock
Diamondback Energy (FANG) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this energy exploration and production company have returned +0.2% over the past month...
NASDAQ
Is a Surprise Coming for Itau Unibanco (ITUB) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Itau Unibanco is seeing...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Apple Inc. (AAPL) a Buy Now?
Apple (AAPL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have...
Comments / 0