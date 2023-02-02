ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

State Street Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy (BTU)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). This represents 3.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.12MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

State Street Increases Position in Centerspace (CSR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Centerspace (CSR). This represents 6.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 5.38% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
COLORADO STATE
NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ

Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)

Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend

Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ

Provident Financial Services (PFS) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Provident Financial Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NASDAQ

Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Landmark Bancorp said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the current share...
KANSAS STATE
NASDAQ

Owens Corning (OC) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Owens Corning said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share. At the current share...
OHIO STATE
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

ALLETE (ALE) Declares $0.68 Dividend

ALLETE said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ

The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now

Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
NASDAQ

2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell

There are plenty of reasons why many investors enjoy holding shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), one of the world's largest healthcare businesses. With the company's impressive track record of dividend payments and its pipeline's massive throughput of new medicines, it's clear that this stock will be around for the foreseeable future.
NASDAQ

Is a Surprise Coming for Itau Unibanco (ITUB) This Earnings Season?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Itau Unibanco is seeing...
NASDAQ

Is Trending Stock Apple Inc. (AAPL) a Buy Now?

Apple (AAPL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have...

