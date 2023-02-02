ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston universities receive combined $2M grant to help students experiencing financial hardships from US Dept. of Education

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area universities receive a major grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help students with basic needs hardships. Financial assistance will be expanded to students who are experiencing food, transportation, medical and other hardships through their Basic Needs Program. This measure will help ensure the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful

HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Your guide to 14 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area

Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
TOMBALL, TX
KTRE

Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Meal kits: New idea to help Houston families in food deserts

HOUSTON - More than 500,000 Houston households are in food deserts, which means there is no grocery store for at least a mile, and often in these low-income neighborhoods, there's also a lack of education on how to cook and eat a healthy diet. But one store in the 2nd...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

More Houston Harmony Public Schools Get Added to the List of State Schools of Character

Harmony School of Achievement, Harmony School of Exploration, Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology, and Harmony Science Academy-Houston were awarded the distinction by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for school character development. “During this journey of becoming a State School of Character, we have seen how positively this...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
STAFFORD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

