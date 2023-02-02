Read full article on original website
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston universities receive combined $2M grant to help students experiencing financial hardships from US Dept. of Education
HOUSTON – Two Houston-area universities receive a major grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help students with basic needs hardships. Financial assistance will be expanded to students who are experiencing food, transportation, medical and other hardships through their Basic Needs Program. This measure will help ensure the...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Your guide to 14 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area
Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center to open in August
A prekindergarten center is scheduled to open in August as part of Tomball ISD. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction has begun on Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center, named the Early Excellence Academy, which is set to open this August, Chief Financial Officer Jim Ross said. The center, located on Keefer Road...
KTRE
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
METRO president, CEO announces December 2023 retirement
President and CEO Tom Lambert has spent 45 years with METRO in various roles. (Courtesy METRO) After 45 years working for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, President and CEO Tom Lambert has announced plans to retire from the agency at the end of 2023. Lambert stepped into his...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: February 6 to 12, 2023
Set your sights on the best ways to entertain the children at the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. This week, dive into story time sessions, swap your ice skates for roller skates, hang out with Elmo and friends, and more. Do...
Meeting preview: Pearland ISD to call trustee election, approve instructional calendar
The Pearland ISD board of trustees will approve of an upcoming May 6 trustee election and consider a proposed instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year at a regular Feb. 7 meeting. (Community Impact staff) The Pearland ISD board of trustees will meet Feb. 7 to approve its upcoming May...
fox26houston.com
Meal kits: New idea to help Houston families in food deserts
HOUSTON - More than 500,000 Houston households are in food deserts, which means there is no grocery store for at least a mile, and often in these low-income neighborhoods, there's also a lack of education on how to cook and eat a healthy diet. But one store in the 2nd...
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Tomball ISD P-TECH program on track to begin this fall
This fall, Tomball ISD will start its P-TECH program. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The health care-focused Pathways in Technology Early College High School program is on track to begin this fall, said Bob Thompson, dean of student advancement for Tomball ISD. The program will be made up of 25 students with...
thekatynews.com
More Houston Harmony Public Schools Get Added to the List of State Schools of Character
Harmony School of Achievement, Harmony School of Exploration, Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology, and Harmony Science Academy-Houston were awarded the distinction by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for school character development. “During this journey of becoming a State School of Character, we have seen how positively this...
Interfaith Ministries names new Midtown building after key donors
Located at 3215 Fannin St., Houston, the building was purchased in 2020, and renovations were made possible thanks to a lead gift from Linda and Fred Marshall. (Courtesy Interfaith Ministries) Officials with Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston dedicated the nonprofit's newest addition to its Midtown Houston campus, the Linda and...
papercitymag.com
Blockbuster Gala Returns With a Touching Grandkids Tribute and $1.5 Million Raised — Seven Acres Surprises
Chairs Steve Estrin, Denise Estrin, Alyse & Robert Caplan at the Seven Acres gala, held at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: Seven Acres “Back Together…and it feels so good” 2023 gala. Where: Hilton Americas-Houston. PC Moment: The first in-person fundraiser in three years, thanks...
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
coveringkaty.com
Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
