Suffolk County, NY

Related
wshu.org

A promise broken

A preliminary budget for Brookhaven shows the town’s landfill is on track to stop accepting construction debris in 2024. Feds award Connecticut millions to combat homelessness in the state. Advocates fight for more money for underserved Connecticut schools. And we’re chatting with a Long Island Congressman Anthony D’Esposito about an unusual first month in office.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Education coalition wants $275 million for Connecticut school districts

A bipartisan coalition of educators, legislators and advocates are fighting for more money for school districts that are often overlooked and underfunded. The coalition is asking for $275 million — a number that advocates say would help work toward a permanent solution to the state’s education inequity problem.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
westportjournal.com

Lamont: Cancel state residents’ medical debt

Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans this week to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that has been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY

An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
BUFFALO, NY
yankeeinstitute.org

They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara

Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Residents worry Brookhaven landfill will stay open past 2024

The Brookhaven Landfill is on track to stop accepting construction debris next year, according to the town’s recent preliminary budget. Despite local objections, the facility also plans to continue some of its operations. Kerim Odekon, a member of Brookhaven Landfill Action and Remediation Group (BLARG), which is calling for...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New program will teach kids across Connecticut how to swim

(WTNH) – Federal funding will spare families from unexpected tragedy in the water. Kids across Connecticut can now qualify for a free swimming program at YMCAs. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. This program will protect kids from the dangers of water and allow them to get active. The […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

