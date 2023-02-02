Read full article on original website
Connecticut proposes bill to cut off financial ties for convicted domestic abusers
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut legislation is taking steps to protect domestic and family violence victims. On January 3, 2023, a bill was submitted to the General Assembly, proposing a ban on individuals convicted of domestic or family violence crimes from receiving alimony, pension proceeds, or other financial support from their victim spouse.
A promise broken
A preliminary budget for Brookhaven shows the town’s landfill is on track to stop accepting construction debris in 2024. Feds award Connecticut millions to combat homelessness in the state. Advocates fight for more money for underserved Connecticut schools. And we’re chatting with a Long Island Congressman Anthony D’Esposito about an unusual first month in office.
New Connecticut Department of Correction oversight panel appointments alarm advocates
This story has been updated. Republican lawmakers have appointed two people who have ties with Connecticut’s Department of Correction to a committee established to provide oversight of the agency — a decision that has sparked concerns among community organizers about the legitimacy and security of the panel. Holding...
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
As severely cold weather strikes, shelters across Connecticut are staying open longer
As severely cold weather strikes, shelters across Connecticut are staying open for longer to deal with the increase in homeless people in the state. In Eastern Connecticut at The Windham Region No Freeze Project, the nonprofit will be extending their operating hours from evening to daytime to help those in need of somewhere to stay.
As temperatures plummet, Connecticut receives millions to fight homelessness
Federal officials announced that Connecticut will receive $18 million to get people off the streets and into permanent housing.
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
Education coalition wants $275 million for Connecticut school districts
A bipartisan coalition of educators, legislators and advocates are fighting for more money for school districts that are often overlooked and underfunded. The coalition is asking for $275 million — a number that advocates say would help work toward a permanent solution to the state’s education inequity problem.
Connecticut group helps those in need on street from frigid temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol being in place until Sunday, shelters and warming centers across the state are open. However, many unhoused people getting to these shelters may not be accessible without transportation. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance is making sure that is not a...
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
Lamont: Cancel state residents’ medical debt
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans this week to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that has been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at...
Looney times at the Connecticut legislature
A number of bills this session would affect our state’s transportation laws -- including one on unhelmeted motorcycle fatalities.
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY
An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
Residents worry Brookhaven landfill will stay open past 2024
The Brookhaven Landfill is on track to stop accepting construction debris next year, according to the town’s recent preliminary budget. Despite local objections, the facility also plans to continue some of its operations. Kerim Odekon, a member of Brookhaven Landfill Action and Remediation Group (BLARG), which is calling for...
Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
New program will teach kids across Connecticut how to swim
(WTNH) – Federal funding will spare families from unexpected tragedy in the water. Kids across Connecticut can now qualify for a free swimming program at YMCAs. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. This program will protect kids from the dangers of water and allow them to get active. The […]
