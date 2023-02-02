ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released between 170 to 200 inmates on Friday as a part of the retroactive early release law. The release was for inmates with less than a year left on their sentence, and who will be monitored with a GPS anklet until their sentence is complete.
More Alabama inmates to be released to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — More Alabama inmates are scheduled to be released to mandatory supervision Friday as part of a recently amended law that passed in 2021 to alleviate overcrowding in Alabama prisons. The law went into effect January 31. The Alabama Department of Corrections said approximately 170-200 will...
134 inmates released, more to come on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 31 changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 went into effect allowing nearly 400 inmates to be released on parole supervision. Inmates that qualify to be released will be fitted with an ankle monitor and then picked up by friends or family. Others will be taken to a local bus station to be returned to their county of conviction. Some inmates will be transferred to law enforcement agencies of which they may have detainers or pending charges.
ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While making traffic stops, state troopers have found children on the laps of adults rather than being correctly buckled in a vehicle. “We have seen situations where in these traffic crashes, we have seen children lose their lives simply because they weren’t restrained,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Spokesperson Jeremy Burkett.
CommUnity Champion uses words to help prisoners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is shining a spotlight on CommUNITY Champion, Debra Des Vignes. She is the creator of the Indiana Prison Writers Workshop; a program she is now implementing in Alabama prisons. The program started as a single creative writing class to a small group of incarcerated...
Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release

Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
New rolling NICU a ‘game changer’ for critical babies in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Medical Center has a new tool to help babies all over Alabama, and it’s already saving lives. From the outside, it looks like an ambulance, but inside, it’s a neonatal intensive care unit on wheels. In fact, Baptist Refers to it as a “Rolling NICU,” getting babies the care they need as soon as they need it without having to wait until they get to the hospital.
