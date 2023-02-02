HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 31 changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 went into effect allowing nearly 400 inmates to be released on parole supervision. Inmates that qualify to be released will be fitted with an ankle monitor and then picked up by friends or family. Others will be taken to a local bus station to be returned to their county of conviction. Some inmates will be transferred to law enforcement agencies of which they may have detainers or pending charges.

