Former Limestone prison officer says ankle monitor is the key to released inmates
The Alabama Department of Corrections released an additional 200 inmates from state prisons on Friday.
Domestic violence victim living in fear over Alabama’s early release law
With hundreds of inmates due to be released early from Alabama prisons, some crime victims say they weren't given any notice, and now they're frightened for their lives.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Announces Statistics for 2022
Montgomery, AL – Since 1997, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has continued its mission to stop, solve, and prevent crime. CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization that brings together law enforcement, media, and the community; working together to make local Alabama communities a safer place to work, live, and play.
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released between 170 to 200 inmates on Friday as a part of the retroactive early release law. The release was for inmates with less than a year left on their sentence, and who will be monitored with a GPS anklet until their sentence is complete.
More Alabama inmates to be released to mandatory supervision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — More Alabama inmates are scheduled to be released to mandatory supervision Friday as part of a recently amended law that passed in 2021 to alleviate overcrowding in Alabama prisons. The law went into effect January 31. The Alabama Department of Corrections said approximately 170-200 will...
Prefiled ‘Deputy Brad Johnson Act’ would change ‘good time’ rules for inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some state lawmakers are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws — aiming to make it harder for inmates accused of misconduct to shorten their sentences through good behavior. More News from WRBL Bill sponsors call it the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” in honor of the Bibb County Deputy killed last June. The […]
Roy S. Johnson: Early release of 369 is most compassionate, smartest act ever by Alabama’s janky prison system
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
134 inmates released, more to come on Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 31 changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 went into effect allowing nearly 400 inmates to be released on parole supervision. Inmates that qualify to be released will be fitted with an ankle monitor and then picked up by friends or family. Others will be taken to a local bus station to be returned to their county of conviction. Some inmates will be transferred to law enforcement agencies of which they may have detainers or pending charges.
Alabama lawmakers put temporary hold on $1 billion contract for prison healthcare
A billion dollar contract to provide medical and mental health care for Alabama prison inmates came before the Legislature’s contract review committee on Thursday and sparked a lengthy series of questions from lawmakers, who put a temporary hold on the deal. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) contract is...
Alabama DA 'disgusted' as hundreds of inmates to be set free under new state law
Alabama's 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson said the recent released of 97 inmates under a recent law "disgusted" him "to the core," arguing crime will go up.
ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While making traffic stops, state troopers have found children on the laps of adults rather than being correctly buckled in a vehicle. “We have seen situations where in these traffic crashes, we have seen children lose their lives simply because they weren’t restrained,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Spokesperson Jeremy Burkett.
Alabama Department of Corrections pick new inmate healthcare provider
The Alabama Department of Corrections, for the second time this year, has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide healthcare services at its 27 facilities.
CommUnity Champion uses words to help prisoners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is shining a spotlight on CommUNITY Champion, Debra Des Vignes. She is the creator of the Indiana Prison Writers Workshop; a program she is now implementing in Alabama prisons. The program started as a single creative writing class to a small group of incarcerated...
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release
Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
‘Horrifying’: Montgomery police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calls for police reform continue nationwide in the wake of Trye Nichols’ death in Memphis. The 29-year-old was beaten to death by Memphis Police officers. The body and traffic camera footage showing his final moments sparked nationwide protests. In Montgomery, Chief of Police Darryl Albert...
New rolling NICU a ‘game changer’ for critical babies in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Medical Center has a new tool to help babies all over Alabama, and it’s already saving lives. From the outside, it looks like an ambulance, but inside, it’s a neonatal intensive care unit on wheels. In fact, Baptist Refers to it as a “Rolling NICU,” getting babies the care they need as soon as they need it without having to wait until they get to the hospital.
