Pearland, TX

thekatynews.com

Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

CLOSURE ALERT: Southwest Freeway closed Saturday

HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed. Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm. Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Local Table moves to new Katy location

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway. The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.
KATY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location

An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe

Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston drive-by: 2 dead, one in the hospital after fatal shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a possible fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir with the Houston Police Department said police received a call around 4:50 p.m. about what is believed shooting that occurred in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway. When police arrived, they found one person shot dead.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear downtown plans to create connection

Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
FULSHEAR, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston grocery store offers meal kits, low-cost recipes

More than 500,000 Houston homes are in a food desert where there is no grocery store for at least a mile. A Second Ward grocery store in a food desert is now offering meal kits and recipes. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shares more on the grocery store and the delicious recipes available.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Your guide to 23 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area

Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
