Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Related
New Location Planned for League City Scooter’s Coffee
Hot and iced coffees, smoothies, and more are expected later this year.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Why you should visit the Downtown Aquarium, Houston's aquatic wonderland
It's the only place in H-Town where you can ride a train through a 200,000-gallon shark tank.
Click2Houston.com
CLOSURE ALERT: Southwest Freeway closed Saturday
HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed. Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm. Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
coveringkaty.com
Local Table moves to new Katy location
KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway. The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.
City of Pearland sees decline in new residential construction, blames construction costs
Pearland saw a sharp decrease in residential permits issued for single-family homes year over year. (Courtesy Canva) A report from the city of Pearland shows a decrease in permits for single-family homes in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The quarterly report, which encompasses Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, states...
Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location
An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
Driver mistakes brake for gas pedal, slams into taqueria in southwest Houston, police say
ABC13's SkyEye flew over the crash scene on Friday and showed as crews worked to get the SUV out of Taqueria Latino on Harwin Drive.
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe
Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by: 2 dead, one in the hospital after fatal shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a possible fatal drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir with the Houston Police Department said police received a call around 4:50 p.m. about what is believed shooting that occurred in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway. When police arrived, they found one person shot dead.
Fulshear downtown plans to create connection
Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
Strength-training studio [solidcore] set to open its Rice Village location Feb. 11
Inspired by traditional pilates, [solidcore] is a strength-based fitness class that offers full-body workouts designed to break down muscles by getting them used to second stage muscle failure, at which point the muscles build back stronger and leaner. (Courtesy [solidcore]) [Solidcore], a strength-training studio based in Washington, D.C., is set...
fox26houston.com
Houston grocery store offers meal kits, low-cost recipes
More than 500,000 Houston homes are in a food desert where there is no grocery store for at least a mile. A Second Ward grocery store in a food desert is now offering meal kits and recipes. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shares more on the grocery store and the delicious recipes available.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s starting to mess me up’: Woman says rats, mold have taken over her north Houston apartment and management won’t help
HOUSTON – Residents who live at the Cranbrook Forest Apartments say they are fed up with rats, mold, and faulty appliances. The complex is located on Ella Boulevard in north Houston. Tenants say they submit work orders to management, but their problems are never resolved. Ms. Rozell has lived...
thekatynews.com
Sueba USA Announces Plans for San Paseo, Katy Area’s Next Upscale Multifamily Property
Sueba USA is expanding its portfolio of upscale multifamily developments with the addition of San Paseo located off the Grand Parkway and less then one mile north of I-10. San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20, two-story townhomes with attached garages. Located at 1724 Partnership Way next...
Your guide to 23 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area
Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 3 men after ATV gets stuck in mud at Crosby-area off-road park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A search is underway for three men who reportedly disappeared after riding on an ATV at an off-road park in east Harris County. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three men and one teen were riding on an ATV in a wooded area located in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road near Crosby Saturday evening.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0