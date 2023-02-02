Read full article on original website
verywellhealth.com
Why Do My Fingers Itch?
Itchy fingers can feel like a slight irritation that goes away, but it can also be severe and accompanied by a rash or other symptoms. Multiple causes are associated with an excessive itch on the fingers and hands. This article discusses the causes and possible treatment options for itchy fingers.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Treat Pain in Your Head, Knees, Feet, or Back
As we age, aches and pains become all too frequent. For example, 70 percent of people between ages 50 and 80 report joint pain, according to a 2022 University of Michigan poll on healthy aging. In many cases, they reach for an over-the-counter drug like ibuprofen (Advil and generic) or...
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
What To Expect After A Hip Replacement, According To An Orthopedic Surgeon
To get a good idea of what's involved in hip replacement surgery and what to expect after, Health Digest spoke with hip and knee surgeon Dr. Daniel T. Kuesis.
KHON2
Best knee brace
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Knee pain affects millions of people each year. The human knee absorbs weight and pressure from our daily activities, exercise and occasional overuse. That can lead to injury or strain, which can affect your quality of life. Knee braces support...
Got Bunions? Key Factors to Whether Surgery Will Work for You
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to bunions, millions of Americans are painfully familiar with the signs: Swelling, redness, a telltale bulge on the side of the big toe. Corns and calluses where other toes rub together. And pain. Lots and lots of pain. Fortunately, when...
verywellhealth.com
Prone vs. Supine: Differences and Which Is Better for Sleep
"Prone" (face down) and "supine" (face up) are words healthcare providers use to describe the position in which you sleep or lie down. Optimal sleep position is individual and depends on your age and health status. Certain conditions, such as obstructive sleep apnea, are directly affected by your sleep position.
verywellhealth.com
Painful Swallowing
Painful swallowing can feel like discomfort or pain or may feel like a burning or squeezing sensation. It may be felt anywhere from the neck to the breastbone. Pain in the throat or chest during swallowing is called odynophagia. Painful swallowing can be caused by several things, including infection, acid...
What To Expect After A Cholecystectomy
People with gallstones may require a cholecystectomy. But to know what to expect after a cholecystectomy, Health Digest spoke to general surgeon Dr. Jose Lopez.
