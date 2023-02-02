Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police Street Crimes detectives arrest suspected drug dealer
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was arrested Monday on drug distribution charges in connection to a Moses Lake police Street Crimes Unit investigation. Shawn M. Miller, 35, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Moses Lake...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $250K for suspect in domestic violence assault at Moses Lake apartment
MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $250,000 for a man accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and wrapping a cord around her neck at an apartment in Moses Lake. Felony harassment with threats to kill-domestic violence. Third-degree theft-domestic violence. Moses Lake police responded just before...
Moses Lake Police Bust Prolific Theft-Fencing Suspect
Moses Lake Police say this suspect is turning out to be rather prolific at this crime. Woman busted for selling stolen high-end tools online. Over the weekend, Moses Lake Police apprehended 33-year-old Brittney Watson (hometown not given) following diligent work with a Moses Lake business. According to the MLPD:. "Our...
ifiberone.com
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
kpq.com
Former Chelan Resort Manager Accused Of Theft, Money Laundering
Newly filed court documents say a former Chelan resort manager issued more than $100,000 in payments to non-existent employees. Chelan County deputies have accused 38-year-old Dennis Sullivan of Theft in the First Degree, Money Laundering and Leading Organized Crime. They say Sullivan arranged payments totaling more than $134,000 for seven...
ifiberone.com
Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa
MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday. Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a...
ifiberone.com
Second person charged with stealing power tools from Moses Lake store, selling them online
MOSES LAKE — A second person has been charged with stealing power tools from a Moses Lake business and selling them online. Andrew M. Packer, 32, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and one count third-degree theft. Packer was taken into custody on Saturday. The charges come after the arrest of 33-year-old Brittney M. Watson last week.
kpq.com
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
ifiberone.com
'What was that?' Authorities acknowledge reports of large booms heard over weekend in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Emergency responders and media outlets received a barrage of questions about loud booms heard over the weekend in Moses Lake. On Monday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office publicly acknowledged reports about the high-decibel sounds heard on Sunday afternoon. Sheriff's officials say the booms were heard between 3...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police: Man arrested for attempted murder after attacking woman with baseball bat
MOSES LAKE — A man was arrested early Thursday morning for attempted murder after Moses Lake police say he assaulted a woman with a baseball bat and wrapped a cord around her neck. Moses Lake police responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment...
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were killed by explosions 10 hours apart in Grant County 14 years ago. One man, William Arleigh Walker, 69, was found dead from severe trauma to his neck and chest in his shop outside Moses Lake, Undersheriff John Turley said. The next day,...
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Mental Health Pros Making a Difference
Chelan County is seeing remarkable success with its recently-launched program that places mental health professionals in the field with law enforcement agents. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the program is designed to accomplish a number of things. "The program's goals were really to respond to people who are experiencing...
ifiberone.com
Driver hurt in crash near Entiat after suffering medical emergency
ENTIAT — An 83-year-old man was injured in a crash Monday morning north of Entiat after state troopers say he suffered a medical emergency. Duane L. Hubbard was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck south on Highway 97A when he drove off the highway to the right. The vehicle drove through boulders on the shoulder and came to rest on the southbound shoulder facing north, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
kpq.com
Utilities Question Whether Service Shutoff Proposal Is Needed
The Washington State Attorney General's Office is supporting a bill that isn't being received favorably by utilities around Washington. The proposal calls for utilities to not shut off services due to non-payments when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. Kelli Scott with the Chelan County PUD...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Police say they're looking for suspect who went on spending spree with dropped debit card
MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week. iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit...
kpq.com
Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards
Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
