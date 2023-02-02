ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, WA

Moses Lake Police Bust Prolific Theft-Fencing Suspect

Moses Lake Police say this suspect is turning out to be rather prolific at this crime. Woman busted for selling stolen high-end tools online. Over the weekend, Moses Lake Police apprehended 33-year-old Brittney Watson (hometown not given) following diligent work with a Moses Lake business. According to the MLPD:. "Our...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fire Destroys Grant County Home

A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Former Chelan Resort Manager Accused Of Theft, Money Laundering

Newly filed court documents say a former Chelan resort manager issued more than $100,000 in payments to non-existent employees. Chelan County deputies have accused 38-year-old Dennis Sullivan of Theft in the First Degree, Money Laundering and Leading Organized Crime. They say Sullivan arranged payments totaling more than $134,000 for seven...
CHELAN, WA
ifiberone.com

Second person charged with stealing power tools from Moses Lake store, selling them online

MOSES LAKE — A second person has been charged with stealing power tools from a Moses Lake business and selling them online. Andrew M. Packer, 32, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and one count third-degree theft. Packer was taken into custody on Saturday. The charges come after the arrest of 33-year-old Brittney M. Watson last week.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified

Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Mental Health Pros Making a Difference

Chelan County is seeing remarkable success with its recently-launched program that places mental health professionals in the field with law enforcement agents. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the program is designed to accomplish a number of things. "The program's goals were really to respond to people who are experiencing...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver hurt in crash near Entiat after suffering medical emergency

ENTIAT — An 83-year-old man was injured in a crash Monday morning north of Entiat after state troopers say he suffered a medical emergency. Duane L. Hubbard was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck south on Highway 97A when he drove off the highway to the right. The vehicle drove through boulders on the shoulder and came to rest on the southbound shoulder facing north, according to the state patrol.
ENTIAT, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Utilities Question Whether Service Shutoff Proposal Is Needed

The Washington State Attorney General's Office is supporting a bill that isn't being received favorably by utilities around Washington. The proposal calls for utilities to not shut off services due to non-payments when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. Kelli Scott with the Chelan County PUD...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards

Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
WENATCHEE, WA

