ENTIAT — An 83-year-old man was injured in a crash Monday morning north of Entiat after state troopers say he suffered a medical emergency. Duane L. Hubbard was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck south on Highway 97A when he drove off the highway to the right. The vehicle drove through boulders on the shoulder and came to rest on the southbound shoulder facing north, according to the state patrol.

ENTIAT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO