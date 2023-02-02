Read full article on original website
Related
Buy This Ready-To-Race Audi R18 TDI and Pretend You’re a Le Mans Hero
Art and RevsFully functioning, turbo diesel powered, non-hybrid, and Le Mans winning pedigree. This 2011 Audi R18 TDI Ultra might be the ultimate track day toy.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Wild 2024 Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica Are a Fitting Farewell to the V-12
With the rise of electrification of the modern automotive powertrain, naturally aspirated engines like the Lamborghini V-12 weren't long for this world. While amazing examples of engineering, the power, efficiency, and reduction of emissions a hybrid powertrain provides are just too many advantages to give up for a legacy engine. To bid this legendary V-12 a proper goodbye before Lamborghini's first hybrid setup debuts, the Italian supercar builder found that the only way to say farewell was to build two one-off masterpieces that celebrate this fire-breathing beast.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Department of Defense's research and development agency, has picked General Atomics and Aurora Flight Sciences as two teams for the Phase I of its Liberty Lifter X-Plane program, a press release said. The Liberty Lifter X-Plane program envisages a long-range, low-cost seaplane...
5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste
Brian Johnson, the lead singer for AC/DC, has an amazing car collection in his Florida garage. Here is a list of five of our favorite cars the rock star owns.
msn.com
This Forgotten Pontiac Sports Car Was A Rally Car-Inspired Concept With Sliding Rear Doors
Pontiac showed off its rally-inspired REV concept car at all the big auto shows in 2001 to great applause and fanfare. The Detroit car maker envisioned that everyone would want a "go-anywhere" all-wheel-drive with an adjustable suspension that was sporty and capable of carrying passengers and cargo alike. Honestly, it's not very different from the Piranha concept the automaker unveiled just a year earlier.
MotorTrend Magazine
Is It a 4.8L or a 5.3L Engine? How to Tell the Difference
HOT ROD editors got a lot of questions about the article "Big Bang Theory" that Richard Holdener wrote about turbocharging what he thought was a GM truck 5.3L V-8. The engine made 1,203 hp at 26.8 pounds of boost, and turned out to be a 4.8L. Obviously, boost will help make up for a lack of displacement, but if you're scouring a junkyard searching for a cheap way to make 400 hp, a low-mileage 5.3L will get you there a lot easier than a 4.8L will.
Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
roadrunner.travel
Gold Wings Return for 2023
Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
Papadakis Racing Showcases 1972 Toyota Celica
In modern times, the name Toyota Celica means little more than a grocery getting, family hauling, coupe. However, back in the day, it was commonly looked at as one the coolest sports cars of its time. At least, that’s what you might think when looking at this incredible example built in 1972. These days, the car is in great condition and is being taken very well care of but that wasn’t always the case.
fordauthority.com
Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Didn't Want These Original GT Chassis. This Guy Has an 1,100-HP Plan.
Did you know that after 4,038 production versions of the 2005-2006 Ford GT production cars were built, Ford commissioned Mayflower Vehicle Systems in Norwalk, Ohio, to build another batch of the car's aluminum chassis? These "continuation" chassis, built in 2007, were to be used for GT3 and GT1 racing and as replacement parts for heavily crashed race or production cars. The original price for one back then was $80,000 each. Some 15 years later, with the cars no longer being raced in anger much, Ford was eager to unload this bulky inventory at reduced prices. Medical equipment entrepreneur and Ford GT aficionado Fred Calero already owned examples of both latter-day GTs, and he reckoned he'd buy a spare chassis and build himself a GT-based track car, like a few of his neighbors in suburban Detroit's garage-condo/track-club, M1 Concourse.
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno checks out a restored Ford Mustang K-Code
Before the Shelbys and Bosses arrived, the Ford Mustang K-Code was the peak of Pony Car performance. On this episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Mustang enthusiast Scott McMullen explains the significance of the K-Code, and shows off this restored first-year example. The K-Code went on sale along with the Mustang...
torquenews.com
The New Subaru WRX Is Up 488 Percent This Year - Don’t Throw A Party Yet
Subaru announced sales of the 2022 Subaru WRX are up a whopping 488 percent. But it's not time to throw a party yet. Subaru of America announced the next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX sales were up an incredible 488.3 percent in January, with 2,006 performance models delivered to customers. The WRX had a massive increase over last January 2022, with 341 sales.
Comments / 0