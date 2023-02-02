Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Community stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi give update on reunion movie
Community stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi have provided an update for the upcoming reunion movie. After years of speculation, a feature-length continuation of the NBC sitcom was announced in September last year, with most of the original cast set to return. Brie and Pudi were speaking to Variety about...
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty star's newest TV show gets unfortunate update
Line of Duty fans may be disappointed as Kelly Macdonald's newest TV show has received a disappointing update. According to Deadline, the TV adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's dystopian novel Never Let Me Go starring Macdonald will no longer be going ahead at FX. Production had not yet begun on the...
digitalspy.com
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘steamy kiss’ with Linda Cardellini was cut from Scooby-Doo
Buffy the Vampire Slayer will always be Sarah Michelle Gellar's most famous role, but plenty of people grew up watching her as Daphne in the duo of live-action Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s. It's common knowledge that the first film, penned by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, was...
J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit
As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington reveals he and Rose Leslie are expecting another child together
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has announced that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together. The couple, who played Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively on the HBO show, married in 2018 before welcoming a son in 2021. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Harington...
netflixjunkie.com
“He gave no signs that he was in a committed..” – Throwback to When Will Smith Got a Little Too Comfortable With Margot Robbie
Will Smith is a man of many credits. While he is one of the most successful and popular actors in the industry, the Men In Black star is not without controversies as well. Almost a year ago, Smith broke the internet after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The slap gate was one of the biggest lows in the actor’s life. However, time and again, Smith has been involved in some very controversial things, raising a lot of eyebrows.
digitalspy.com
Knock at the Cabin ending explained: So, was it all real or not?
Knock at the Cabin ending spoilers follow. It's the end of the world as we know it (or is it?) in M Night Shyamalan's latest thriller Knock at the Cabin. Based on Paul Tremblay's The Cabin at the End of the World, the new movie sees a young girl and her parents taken hostage by four armed strangers while they're vacationing at a remote cabin.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story
West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
digitalspy.com
Nolly's Augustus Prew breaks down the tragic goodbye scenes in episode 3
Nolly, ITV's three part drama from TV legend Russell T Davies, has just dropped on ITVX. It tells the story of Noele Gordon – actress, presenter and gay icon. While a lot of the show focuses on her achievements and her time on Crossroads, the final episode ends on a tragic note with a dying Noele in Venice and later in hospital.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Remi Carter declares love for Bree Cameron in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Remi Carter reveals the extent of his feelings for Bree Cameron on UK screens next week. Remi has grown close to Bree while supporting her through her domestic violence ordeal in recent weeks. This week's episodes on Channel 5...
digitalspy.com
Rocky’s Sylvester Stallone set to star in new reality show with his family
Sylvester Stallone looks set to get the Kardashian and Osbourne treatment after landing his own reality show with his family. The Rocky star, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet are set to star in Paramount+ series The Family Stallone, it has been confirmed. The eight-part...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away reveals new romance storyline for Mali Hudson
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has revealed a new romance storyline for newcomer Mali Hudson. Mali first appeared on Australian screens last month, when Mackenzie recruited him to help make a decorative nursery gift before the birth of Dean and Ziggy's baby. Related: Home and Away reveals...
digitalspy.com
Reese Witherspoon teases The White Lotus star's role in Legally Blonde 3
Reese Witherspoon has promised fans that Jennifer Coolidge will absolutely be part of the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 following Coolidge's The White Lotus success. Coolidge is enjoying a bounty of awards and praise as of late thanks to her iconic turn as Tanya in the HBO series. However, one of her other iconic roles was as manicurist Paulette Bonafonté, who befriended Witherspoon's Elle in both Legally Blonde movies.
digitalspy.com
Twilight's Taylor Lautner reveals how on-screen rivalry with Robert Pattinson affected his life
The Twilight Saga films were, from the second film onwards, sold on the rivalry between the two male leads, with 'Team Edward' and 'Team Jacob' being plastered on every piece of merch you think of, not to mention countless accounts on social media. The rivalry, which in the films was...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Charlie Behan reveals whether he'd quit the soap
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Charlie Behan has revealed if he would ever consider quitting the soap. The actor, who has played Charlie Dean on the Channel 4 soap since 2011, was speaking to Inside Soap to talk about recent scenes from the soap, and was asked about his future on the show.
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us costume designer reveals Pedro Pascal's surprising reaction to Joel outfit
The Last of Us costume designer has taken Digital Spy behind the scenes of HBO's video game adaptation. In an exclusive interview as part of our Costume is Character series, costume designer Cynthia Summers detailed how the production not only needed to find pieces from 2003, when the apocalypse breaks out, but from before that, as the characters' clothes are likely taken from the backs of peoples' drawers.
digitalspy.com
Netflix responds to allegations of Squid Game reality show extreme conditions
Netflix has addressed several claims that participants of Squid Game: The Challenge are working under extreme conditions. Speaking to Variety under aliases, upto three contestants alleged that they signed on for the show in the belief that two hours would be enough to play the game and shoot it, but instead, they were subjected to almost seven-hour ordeals in minus temperatures without their coats – leading to collapsed fellow players in some cases.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Neville and Sophie reunion ruined in surprise twist
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Tonight's (February 3) episode of Death in Paradise saw a shock cliffhanger after Neville and Sophie finally reunited. As the group investigated the death of Vincent Petit, the owner of a successful construction company, Selwyn attempted to reconnect with his long lost daughter Andrina. Following...
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials star talks 'allergy' to daemons
His Dark Materials star James McAvoy has opened up about his allergy to several different animals — and joked that his allergies even extend to daemons. McAvoy plays Lord Asriel in His Dark Materials, which features creatures known as daemons. Daemons are physical manifestations of a person's soul that takes the form of an animal.
