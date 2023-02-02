Recruiting profile for 2024 4-Star prospect Aaron Flowers

Armed with a top-five class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Oklahoma Sooners turn their attention to following that up with another highly-rated class in 2024.

Over the last couple of months, Brent Venables and the coaching staff have been getting some positive buzz on several of their prospects. One of which is four-star safety, Aaron Flowers.

Out of Forney, Texas, Flowers currently has 16 Power Five offers across the country, but the Sooners appear to be leading the pack for his commitment. He’s a versatile defensive back that could help a number of teams at both cornerback and safety. He can play in the box, deep middle, he can play on the outside and on the inside. He’s a defensive coordinator’s dream with his flexibility.

Flowers has the coverage skills to carry wide receivers in man-to-man and the physicality to help in run support. He tackles with an edge in both the run game and the passing game, which helps him to be a tone-setter for his defense.

He’s being projected at safety at the college level, but his coverage skills will give him the opportunity to make a huge impact in all facets of the game.

Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com at Rivals issued a Rivals FutureCast for Flowers on Jan. 28, 2023.

Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports submitted a Crystal Ball projection back in December.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 227 39 21

Rivals 4 196 27 17

247Sports 4 209 31 13

247 Composite 4 193 31 15

On3 Recruiting 4 200 40 18

On3 Consensus 4 181 30 16

Vitals

Hometown Forney, TX

Projected Position Defensive Back

Height 6-0

Weight 185 lbs

Recruitment

Unofficial visit July 27, 2022

Offered Oct. 24, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Baylor

Duke

Indiana

Kansas State

Northwestern

Ole Miss

SMU

Texas Tech

Vanderbilt

Washington

