Wisconsin State

Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Badgers blanked in 2023 edition of "Fill the Bowl"

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin women's hockey team fell to St. Cloud State 1-0 in the 2023 edition of "Fill the Bowl" at the Kohl Center. Jenniina Nylund scored the game winning goal for the Huskies in the first period.
MADISON, WI
Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange

LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
WISCONSIN STATE
James H. Zemlicka

MCFARLAND - One of the "good guys" left this earth on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Loving husband, father and friend, James H. Zemlicka, age 70, died unexpectedly at his home in McFarland, leaving his family heartbroken. Jim was a holiday baby born on Christmas Eve in 1952. He grew up...
MCFARLAND, WI

