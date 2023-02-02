Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Study: Younger Wisconsinites dying earlier
A new study finds mortality rates for younger Wisconsinites are going up. New study shows mortality rates rising for young adults in Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
New study shows mortality rates rising for young adults in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Death rates for young adults in Wisconsin are rising even as the same rates for Wisconsinites above 65 are going down according to a new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The study compared mortality rates in 2001 to those in 2021, finding that death rates for...
Channel 3000
Tools for taxpayers: Wisconsin Department of Revenue rolls out new resources
MADISON, Wis. -- Tax season is officially here, and for Wisconsin residents looking to make this year's filing a bit easier, there are several new tools available through the state's Department of Revenue. The first is a secure online filing portal called "My Tax Account". Also referred to as an...
Channel 3000
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
Channel 3000
CEO of company that operated Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
MADISON, Wis. -- The CEO of a New Jersey-based company that operated nursing homes in Wisconsin was indicted Thursday on charges of health care fraud, the Department of Justice announced. Kevin Breslin, 56, of Hoboken, N.J., and KBWB Operations LLC were also charged with six counts of wire fraud, three...
Channel 3000
Badgers blanked in 2023 edition of "Fill the Bowl"
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin women's hockey team fell to St. Cloud State 1-0 in the 2023 edition of "Fill the Bowl" at the Kohl Center. Jenniina Nylund scored the game winning goal for the Huskies in the first period.
Channel 3000
Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange
LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
Channel 3000
Former Excelsior treasurer accused of stealing property tax payments
EXCELSIOR, Wis. -- A former treasurer for the Town of Excelsior was accused Friday of using her position to steal property tax payments. Brittany Syvrud, 36, of Rock Springs was charged in Sauk County with theft from a business setting and misconduct in public office.
Channel 3000
Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The fading light was enough for Justin Rose to see his final shot find the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach, and that was enough for him to call it a day. He was 9 under in the 19 holes he played over two courses...
Channel 3000
James H. Zemlicka
MCFARLAND - One of the "good guys" left this earth on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Loving husband, father and friend, James H. Zemlicka, age 70, died unexpectedly at his home in McFarland, leaving his family heartbroken. Jim was a holiday baby born on Christmas Eve in 1952. He grew up...
