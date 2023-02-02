Read full article on original website
Alycia Baumgardner Promises To Knockout Mikaela Mayer In Potential Rematch
On Saturday, Alycia Baumgardner will fight Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed super featherweight title. If Baumgardner emerges with a win, it is possible that she could pursue a rematch with Mikaela Mayer at 130 or 135 pounds. Recently, she spoke to Boxing Scene about revisiting her rivalry with her most recent opponent.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch
If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bryce’s Viral One-Handed Slam
The Lakers star’s youngest son already has some impressive athleticism.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Boxing Scene
Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews
NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano - Face To Face, Announce Rematch
Hulu Theater, New York City - For the undisputed featherweight crown, with the WBA, IBF, IBO, WBC, WBO titles at stake, Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) fought through fire to win a ten round unanimous decision over Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs). (photos by Ed Mulholland) The scores were 98-92,...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----
David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
Former pro wrestler, brother of WWE legend, dies
Former WWE wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed on social media that former WWE wrestler and manager Lanny Poffo, 68, has died:
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz: LIVE updates, results, full coverage
Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz by a unanimous decision in an entertaining brawl to become undisputed featherweight champion. The official scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93. Boxing Junkie scored it 97-93 for Serrano, seven rounds to three. The typically busy Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) threw a high volume of punches...
Amanda Serrano Becomes First Puerto Rican Boxer To Win Undisputed Title In Four-Belt Era
Miguel Cotto, Félix Trinidad, Héctor Camacho and José Pedraza are just a few of the world champions to come out of Puerto Rico in recent years. While each of those fighters has achieved incredible things in their respective careers, none of them were able to grab all four belts in any division. On Saturday, one Puerto Rican boxer by the name of Amanda Serrano was able to break through the figurative ceiling and make history.
Boxing Scene
Serrano: Jake Paul Will Do For Shadasia Green What He Did For Me; Extremely Talented Woman
NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano is certain fans will want to see more of Shadasia Green once they become familiar with one of the few women in boxing who knocks out her opponents. Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul, signed Green recently. Green (11-0, 10 KOs), of Paterson, New Jersey, will make her debut under Paul’s promotional umbrella Saturday night, when she will battle Sweden’s Elin Cederroos in a 10-round, 168-pound WBC championship elimination match on the Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: If We Run it Back Wth Mayer, I Would Really Dog Her!
Alycia Baumgardner is in the form of her life and knows one more win will cement her spot as one of the best fighters on the planet as she meets Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It
NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson vs Danny Williams rematch offer ‘probably still stands’
It’s hard to say, but Mike Tyson’s conqueror, Danny Williams, remains an active fighter at 49, almost twenty years after his most infamous win. WBN previously spoke to Danny about the possibility of fighting Mike again. Shockingly, the Briton made an offer. Williams was named as a top...
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz as Stockton slugger targets clash with Canelo Alvarez: “Nate Diaz can box”
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t ruling out Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez. The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract last September, as he defeated Tony Ferguson. Immediately following the victory, Diaz teased that he would move to the boxing ring next. However, he also didn’t rule out a possible return to the octagon.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Reaches Out to Nate Diaz About Working Together
Oscar De La Hoya thinks Nate Diaz could use better representation. The Golden Boy Promotions founder and Hall of Fame boxer recently tweeted at Diaz, in effect extending an offer to work with the popular mixed martial arts fighter from Stockton, Calif. Diaz, one of the most familiar faces from...
BoxingNews24.com
Stories by Don Elbaum and Some of Them Are True!
By Ken Hissner: The title of this article is the name of a book title that the legendary 2019 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee serving as a matchmaker, manager, advisor, and promoter Don Elbaum is planning while fight fans have anticipated reading for years. At 13, he was even a Ring Magazine correspondent.
Boxing Scene
Daniel Blancas, Former Amateur Standout, Joins Team Benavidez - Makes PBC Debut March 4
Daniel Blancas could not ask for greater preparation ahead of his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro. The former amateur standout and current unbeaten prospect is the latest boxer to join the training stable of Jose Benavidez Sr. The move comes as Milwaukee’s Blancas (4-0, 2KOs) is due to make his debut with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), as he will appear on the preliminary undercard preceding the March 4 Showtime tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
