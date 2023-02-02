ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defpen

Alycia Baumgardner Promises To Knockout Mikaela Mayer In Potential Rematch

On Saturday, Alycia Baumgardner will fight Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed super featherweight title. If Baumgardner emerges with a win, it is possible that she could pursue a rematch with Mikaela Mayer at 130 or 135 pounds. Recently, she spoke to Boxing Scene about revisiting her rivalry with her most recent opponent.
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch

If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming

Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews

NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----

David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
LAS VEGAS, NV
defpen

Amanda Serrano Becomes First Puerto Rican Boxer To Win Undisputed Title In Four-Belt Era

Miguel Cotto, Félix Trinidad, Héctor Camacho and José Pedraza are just a few of the world champions to come out of Puerto Rico in recent years. While each of those fighters has achieved incredible things in their respective careers, none of them were able to grab all four belts in any division. On Saturday, one Puerto Rican boxer by the name of Amanda Serrano was able to break through the figurative ceiling and make history.
Boxing Scene

Serrano: Jake Paul Will Do For Shadasia Green What He Did For Me; Extremely Talented Woman

NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano is certain fans will want to see more of Shadasia Green once they become familiar with one of the few women in boxing who knocks out her opponents. Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul, signed Green recently. Green (11-0, 10 KOs), of Paterson, New Jersey, will make her debut under Paul’s promotional umbrella Saturday night, when she will battle Sweden’s Elin Cederroos in a 10-round, 168-pound WBC championship elimination match on the Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: If We Run it Back Wth Mayer, I Would Really Dog Her!

Alycia Baumgardner is in the form of her life and knows one more win will cement her spot as one of the best fighters on the planet as she meets Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It

NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson vs Danny Williams rematch offer ‘probably still stands’

It’s hard to say, but Mike Tyson’s conqueror, Danny Williams, remains an active fighter at 49, almost twenty years after his most infamous win. WBN previously spoke to Danny about the possibility of fighting Mike again. Shockingly, the Briton made an offer. Williams was named as a top...
bjpenndotcom

Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz as Stockton slugger targets clash with Canelo Alvarez: “Nate Diaz can box”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t ruling out Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez. The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract last September, as he defeated Tony Ferguson. Immediately following the victory, Diaz teased that he would move to the boxing ring next. However, he also didn’t rule out a possible return to the octagon.
STOCKTON, CA
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Reaches Out to Nate Diaz About Working Together

Oscar De La Hoya thinks Nate Diaz could use better representation. The Golden Boy Promotions founder and Hall of Fame boxer recently tweeted at Diaz, in effect extending an offer to work with the popular mixed martial arts fighter from Stockton, Calif. Diaz, one of the most familiar faces from...
BoxingNews24.com

Stories by Don Elbaum and Some of Them Are True!

By Ken Hissner: The title of this article is the name of a book title that the legendary 2019 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee serving as a matchmaker, manager, advisor, and promoter Don Elbaum is planning while fight fans have anticipated reading for years. At 13, he was even a Ring Magazine correspondent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Daniel Blancas, Former Amateur Standout, Joins Team Benavidez - Makes PBC Debut March 4

Daniel Blancas could not ask for greater preparation ahead of his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro. The former amateur standout and current unbeaten prospect is the latest boxer to join the training stable of Jose Benavidez Sr. The move comes as Milwaukee’s Blancas (4-0, 2KOs) is due to make his debut with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), as he will appear on the preliminary undercard preceding the March 4 Showtime tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
ONTARIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy