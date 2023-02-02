Miguel Cotto, Félix Trinidad, Héctor Camacho and José Pedraza are just a few of the world champions to come out of Puerto Rico in recent years. While each of those fighters has achieved incredible things in their respective careers, none of them were able to grab all four belts in any division. On Saturday, one Puerto Rican boxer by the name of Amanda Serrano was able to break through the figurative ceiling and make history.

1 DAY AGO