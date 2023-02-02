Kevin Steele is leaving the University of Miami after one season as the defensive coordinator for a corresponding role at Alabama according to multiple reports on Sunday. Steele is the third coach to leave Miami after a 5-7 season in head coach Mario Cristobal's first season in Coral Gables. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was fired while quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce left to be the offensive coordinator at Appalachian State.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO