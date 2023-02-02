ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football: Nick Saban hiring Tommy Rees, Kevin Steele as OC, DC registers mixed reaction from media

Alabama football and coach Nick Saban have filled the open offensive and defensive coordinator spots ahead of the 2023 season after landing Notre Dame play caller Tommy Rees and ex-Miami assistant Kevin Steele in those respective roles. Rees and Steele assume vacancies left by Bill O'Brien, who departed for the NFL, and Pete Golding, who left Tuscaloosa, Alabama, last month to join Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss.
Reports: Kevin Steele leaving Miami to become Alabama's defensive coordinator

Kevin Steele is leaving the University of Miami after one season as the defensive coordinator for a corresponding role at Alabama according to multiple reports on Sunday. Steele is the third coach to leave Miami after a 5-7 season in head coach Mario Cristobal's first season in Coral Gables. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was fired while quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce left to be the offensive coordinator at Appalachian State.
Alabama getting strong recruiter and evaluator in Tommy Rees

Alabama is expected to hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the same position, 247Sports' Tom Loy reported on Friday afternoon. Here, BamaOnLine breaks down what the Crimson Tide is getting in Rees as a recruiter. Rees has landed several high-profile prospects (as primary recruiter) in his time in...
