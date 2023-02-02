ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Black Teen In Britain Who Stabbed Two White Men In Self-Defense, Freed? Was That Right?

A British Court overturned a ruling that placed a Black teenager behind bars and to spend 18 months in a youth offenders' facility for stabbing two men. Following an appeal, officials determined that Ibrahim Sarjo, 18, who before "pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding without intent and possession of a knife" was being provoked by his victims, Anthony Sweeney and Raymond Watkins, who called him racial and anti-gay slurs. Lord Justice Dingemans of the Court of Appeal in London reviewed the case of Sarjo who was hanging out with two female friends in Liverpool City Center when he had that encounter.
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate

Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

A restaurant kicked out a Fox News analyst for ‘troubling’ conversation. Were they right?

A restaurant has sparked a debate after kicking out a Fox News analyst over a political conversation that his table was having.The political analyst, Gianno Caldwell, took to Twitter on Saturday to describe and express his shock over the incident, which occured at a restaurant in Florida.“I can’t believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren’t politically aligned. Outrageous,” he tweeted.Caldwell went on to share...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Bossip

Sunken Suck-Up Jason Whitlock Blames Tyre Nichols’ Murder On Gang Violence & Single Black Women, Twitter Drags Him By The Tattered Toupée

Giving Uncle Ruckus a run for his money, Jason Whitlock is offering a soft-shoed, tap-dancing take about Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police. Shortly after Memphis officials released the footage from the fatal beating on Friday night, Whitlock appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and with white hood heroics that would give Clayton Bigsby a run for his money, Whitlock somehow blamed police brutality on gangs and single Black women.
MEMPHIS, NY
The Independent

‘Fidgety’ Alex Murdaugh visited mom on night of murders – then offered money to caretaker who could refute alibi

A “fidgety” Alex Murdaugh showed up at his sick mother’s house for a brief 20-minute visit on the night of his wife and son’s murders – before later claiming he was there double the length of time and offering to pay towards the wedding of the caretaker who could refute his alibi. Muschelle “Shelly” Smith, who had been working as a caregiver to Mr Murdaugh’s mother Libby from October 2019, gave emotional and at-times damning testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.Ms Smith told jurors about Mr Murdaugh’s unusual behaviour both on the night of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
