Philadelphia, PA

Clayton News Daily

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week

If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract

The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Browns DE Myles Garrett dislocates toe in Pro Bowl Games

Taking tackling out of the equation did not prevent all injuries at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett limped off the field during one of Sunday's flag football games in Las Vegas, and the team later confirmed reports that Garrett had dislocated his toe. X-rays...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report

The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clayton News Daily

Ex-NFL cornerback Vontae Davis arrested on DUI suspicion

Vontae Davis, who played in the NFL for three teams from 2009 to 2018, was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck. Davis' arrest came early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Fla., with the news becoming public...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Clayton News Daily

Davante Adams Makes Recruiting Pitch for Rodgers to Join Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. With the future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay uncertain, former teammate Davante Adams publicly announced that he wouldn’t mind seeing Rodgers reunite with him in Las Vegas. Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders last offseason after Green...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clayton News Daily

Sky sign F Isabelle Harrison

Forward Isabelle Harrison signed a contract with the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "Isabelle is a fantastic, talented player that will add tremendous toughness and strength to our front court this upcoming season," Sky general manager and head coach James Wade said. "She is one of the most versatile posts in the league and can play both ends of the floor. We cannot wait to welcome Isabelle to Chicago."
CHICAGO, IL

