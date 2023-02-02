Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Falcons Not-So-Happy Anniversary: Six Years Since Super Bowl LI Collapse vs. Tom Brady's Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons, led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, were set to play in their second Super Bowl and cap off a magical season in style. On the opposing sideline stood the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, looking to add another title to an already formidable dynasty. By...
Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week
If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract
The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
Browns DE Myles Garrett dislocates toe in Pro Bowl Games
Taking tackling out of the equation did not prevent all injuries at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett limped off the field during one of Sunday's flag football games in Las Vegas, and the team later confirmed reports that Garrett had dislocated his toe. X-rays...
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
Ex-NFL cornerback Vontae Davis arrested on DUI suspicion
Vontae Davis, who played in the NFL for three teams from 2009 to 2018, was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck. Davis' arrest came early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Fla., with the news becoming public...
Davante Adams Makes Recruiting Pitch for Rodgers to Join Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. With the future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay uncertain, former teammate Davante Adams publicly announced that he wouldn’t mind seeing Rodgers reunite with him in Las Vegas. Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders last offseason after Green...
Sky sign F Isabelle Harrison
Forward Isabelle Harrison signed a contract with the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "Isabelle is a fantastic, talented player that will add tremendous toughness and strength to our front court this upcoming season," Sky general manager and head coach James Wade said. "She is one of the most versatile posts in the league and can play both ends of the floor. We cannot wait to welcome Isabelle to Chicago."
