Forward Isabelle Harrison signed a contract with the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "Isabelle is a fantastic, talented player that will add tremendous toughness and strength to our front court this upcoming season," Sky general manager and head coach James Wade said. "She is one of the most versatile posts in the league and can play both ends of the floor. We cannot wait to welcome Isabelle to Chicago."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO