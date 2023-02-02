ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Oklahoma State starts fast, finishes off No. 15 TCU

Kalib Boone scored career-high 25 points, including a huge bucket in the final 30 seconds, as Oklahoma State outlasted No. 15 TCU 79-73 on Saturday afternoon in a wild Big 12 Conference meeting at Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State has won five of its past six games and defeated the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy