Bianca Belair Comments On Possible Heel Turn, Upcoming Reality Show With Montez Ford, Lengthy WWE Raw Title Run, & More! - Exclusive

Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Hates This WWE NXT Vengeance Day Match
"WWE NXT" presents its first premium live event of the year — Vengeance Day — this Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Six matches make up the card, including The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defending the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus, and Chase University's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T is not a fan though and "hates" the idea of this bout.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Comments On Possible AAA Match
While Dominik Mysterio's wrestling career has so far consisted of wrestling in WWE only, he has a rich wrestling lineage in lucha libre, with his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., having once both been stars in Mexico. So it wouldn't be a shock if the prison-hardened Judgment Day member grows interested in exploring his lucha roots one day, perhaps even for a certain lucha libre powerhouse. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mysterio confirmed that he would be open to a potential appearance one day for Lucha Libre AAA. No word on if he'd have similar interest in working for AAA's rival CMLL.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Refused To Work With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Many wrestlers have been known for being stiff in the ring, but crossing that line to injuring an opponent is something that can legitimately anger opponents. On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts revealed that Vader was one man who he refused to work with after he broke Roberts' sternum when they competed at the 1996 King of the Ring event.
wrestlinginc.com
Piper Niven Opens Up About Battling COVID, William Regal's WWE Return, A WrestleMania Dream Match With NXT Star, & More - Exclusive
This past Saturday in WWE's Women's Royal Rumble match, Piper Niven made her triumphant return to action. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of it was her ring name, which she's never used on the WWE main roster. She made her debut under the Niven name and used it in the Mae Young Classic and "WWE NXT UK," but for the last several years, Niven has been known to the WWE universe as Doudrop, the fun-loving former sidekick of Eva Marie who became a Bane-esque supervillain alongside Nikki A.S.H. in 2022. Since her debut as Doudrop on the main roster, many fans have rolled their eyes at her inconstant and often haphazard booking, and there was much rejoicing in the Alamodome when Niven returned to her roots at the Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
wrestlinginc.com
Keith Lee Reportedly Off AEW TV Selling Injury
We have not seen Keith Lee on AEW programming since December when his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve Strickland stomped a cinderblock into his chest on "AEW Dynamite." According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has remained out of action through all this time as part of the storyline, selling his injury, while Strickland accepts a mini-feud with Brian Pillman Jr. But when the call is made for his return, he'll be out to exact revenge on Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group, which is made up of Parker Boudreaux and the tattooed mystery Trench.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Shoots Down Rumor About WWE NXT Talent Working Indie Promotions
As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW) announced that they have a working relationship with "WWE NXT" and "NXT" star Ivy Nile is going to be wrestling at one of their events next Saturday, February 11 in Texas City, Texas. After the...
wrestlinginc.com
Nia Jax Reveals How Long WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Was Planned
Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most highly anticipated shows every year. It kicks off the road to Wrestlemania where both men and women compete for a title opportunity at the showcase of immortals. But fans also look forward to the surprise entrants. We've seen A.J. Styles make his WWE debut at the Rumble, Edge make his return to the squared circle, and even Mickie James show up as Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Champion. While there were far fewer surprises this year, we did see a shocking appearance from the Irresistible Force herself, Nia Jax. During a "Sign-It-Live" live stream with Highspots, Jax was asked whether she knew a month in advance that she was going to be in the Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms Stakes For Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn Match At Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The match was confirmed on the 2/3 "WWE SmackDown" where Reigns addressed Zayn striking him with a chair at the Royal Rumble and The Bloodline's subsequent beatdown of their former Honorary Uce. Reigns mentioned how The Bloodline gave Zayn "the opportunity of a lifetime" only for Zayn to misuse the invite to the Island of Relevancy for his own selfish motives. Reigns then accused Zayn of being a simpleton like the fans in the crowd, who all "want, want and want, but never give back."
wrestlinginc.com
HOFer Turned Down Beating Ric Flair For NWA Title Twice
One of the most intimidating and ferocious wrestlers of the 80s, Nikita Koloff debuted in Jim Crocket Promotions in 1984. Equipped with his devastating Russian Sickle clothesline, Koloff quickly moved up the ranks and by 1985 was challenging Ric Flair for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the co-main event of the inaugural Great American Bash.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Approved WWE Star's Name Change A Month Before Royal Rumble
The 2023 women's Royal Rumble match featured several surprises, such as Chelsea Green making her WWE return and Michelle McCool coming out of the crowd to compete in UGGs and sweatpants. One surprise that was pleasing to "NXT UK" fans was when a familiar name appeared on the video screens inside Alamodome.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Star Is No Longer Just A Utility Player
Not everyone can be at the top. Every once in a while, though, something happens where fans react in a way that few saw coming. Eric Bischoff believes we're witnessing that with Sami Zayn. This week on "After 83 Weeks," he showered the former "WWE NXT" Champion with plenty of praise.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Recently Had Sit-Down With Former Big Name WWE Star
Though he's been adamant about his retirement from the squared circle, Dave Bautista, known as Batista in the ring, still enjoys visiting his wrestling home whenever he has a chance. On December 30, "The Animal" returned to WWE for the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. There, he caught up with old friend and current Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
wrestlinginc.com
Health Update On Booker T Following WWE Royal Rumble
Almost a week later, Booker T is still feeling the effects of his involvement in the Royal Rumble. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer laughed about how he's still struggling to recover physically after being one of the surprise entrants in this year's men's Royal Rumble match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Films Smackdown Angle With Rey Mysterio At NASCAR Event
WrestleMania season is in full swing, and WWE is revving up key storylines, including the one involving Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik. The official WWE Twitter account posted footage of a confrontation involving Mysterio, The New Day, and The Judgment Day. Rey, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods won a NASCAR race against Dominik, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The footage shows the aftermath, where Dominik threw his helmet at his father and the two sides had to be separated.
Comments / 0