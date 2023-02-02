Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
The Hockey Writers
Smart Money On Ryan O’Reilly Being Traded: 3 Teams To Watch
As per Frank Seravalli, contract extension talks between the St. Louis Blues and Ryan O’Reilly’s camp have been cordial, but nothing is close and both sides are losing hope that a deal will get done. While O’Reilly says he would like to stay in St. Louis, Seravailli writes, “…the smart money is still betting on the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner being on the move.”
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild-Only 2023 NHL Skills Competition
It’s just over halfway through the NHL season and that means it’s time for the All-Star Game that is being held in Sunrise, Florida, later today, Feb. 4. While there are certain players that are expected to make the cut every season, like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan McKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Erik Karlsson, there are also a number of new faces that will be joining the ranks and will soon be household names.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Unable to Rise Above Level of Their Competition
As the NHL regular season comes out of the All-Star Break and heads into its final two months, the San Jose Sharks sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division, their 41 points putting them far closer to the worst record in the league than a playoff spot. While it’s clear that the team isn’t going to contend for anything other than the first overall pick this season, a closer look at their results reveals a slightly more complex picture. As their season has unfolded, the Sharks have consistently found themselves playing to the level of their competition, occasionally achieving positive results in this manner but usually coming up narrowly and frustratingly short.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Top Goals and Saves From First Half of Season
The Anaheim Ducks officially closed out the first half of their 2022-23 season last week when they beat the Arizona Coyotes for the second time in four games, in overtime by a score of 2-1. Trevor Zegras, who is getting better with every passing game, scored the game-winner that sent the Ducks into the All-Star Break. Before they return to action on Monday (Feb. 6) with their season-series finale against the Dallas Stars, let’s look at some of their more electric goals, assists, and saves from the season so far.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Trade Deadline: Cup Long Shots Jonathan Toews May Look At
Teams that missed out on Bo Horvat might look toward the Chicago Blackhawks and Jonathan Toews over the next couple of weeks. There’s been no confirmation that Toews is going to approve a trade out of Chicago, but the belief is that he inevitably will and that means a mix of offers that would allow a team to bring in his leadership, some forward depth, and playoff experience at a potentially lower acquisition price.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Alex DeBrincat
Looking at some superstars that could potentially be on the move, it’s hard for me not to think about Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat. After being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason, he has continued to prove why he is an offensive threat that any team in the league would love to have. In this article, a dive into the possibility of the Washington Capitals acquiring him is discussed, as there seem to be nearly no negatives in bringing in a guy with his kind of firepower.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Golden Knights, Blackhawks, Oilers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are conflicting reports about what the St. Louis Blues have told Ivan Barbashev about his future with the team. Are the Vegas Golden Knights going to be buyers or sellers at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline? Sam Lafferty is drawing interest from a number of competitive teams.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways To Improve The NHL All-Star Game
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is now complete with the host Atlantic Divison walking away as champions. While the game did feature some exciting moments, including Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk winning MVP in front of his hometown fans, there are ways the NHL could make the event more exciting. Here are three suggestions on how to improve the All-Star Game.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 2023 All-Star Break: Emptying the Notebook
On Sunday, Feb. 5 the New Jersey Devils returned to RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in Newark for their first practice since the NHL’s All-Star Weekend. The race for the playoffs is on as the team prepares to resume its season. Players slowly trickled onto the ice with goaltender Vitek...
The Hockey Writers
Playoff Team Trade Targets at the All-Star Break
With the All-Star Break taking place this week, most NHL teams found themselves with time off, as only a handful of games took place. Due to this, it didn’t make much sense to do Power Rankings as there would be little to discuss. Instead, we are going to look toward the next big date on the NHL calendar… the Trade Deadline! With the league in a fervor pitch, let’s look forward to an exciting time of speculation and breaking news as big trades take place.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Defenseman Jaycob Megna
The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. The Kraken will notify the Sharks whether the pick will be theirs, or the Colorado Avalanche’s by June 15. Jaycob Megna. Age: 30. Position: Defense. Previous Team: San Jose Sharks. 2022-23...
The Hockey Writers
Kaprizov’s Illustrious Career Snags Another Milestone with Goal 100
The Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov added another milestone to his list last month. While he’s already set new team records for goals, assists, and points as both a rookie and veteran, this milestone was hitting 100 career goals in 180 games played. However, the postgame celebration of this goal was overshadowed by the Wild’s disappointing 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 19. There was some good news, the 100th goal jumpstarted a five-game point streak for Kaprizov that was quickly paused due to the All-Star Break but will hopefully resume tonight, Feb. 6 when the Wild restart their regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Should Avoid Trading for John Klingberg
The Seattle Kraken haven’t been overly active in the rumor mill up to this point, but one player they have been linked to is Anaheim Ducks defenseman, John Klingberg. While he’d be classified as a big swing, his play this season seems to suggest otherwise. Klingberg isn’t what...
The Hockey Writers
3 Goalie Prospects Canadiens Should Target at Deadline
Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes commented earlier this season that he would like to upgrade his goaltending prospect pool and add one closer to being NHL-ready. This has led to speculation that the Canadiens have lost faith in struggling Cayden Primeau and feel their other prospects, like Fredric Dichow and Jakob Dobes, are not close to being NHL-ready. With Jake Allen and Sam Montembault on short contracts, the need for a solid goalie will be critical when this team is ready to move forward in its rebuild. Here is a look at three young goalies the Habs could target.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Prospects Report: 2023 All-Star Break
Since we’re at the all-star break, the unofficial midway point of the season, I figured it’d be a good time to round up what’s happening with New Jersey Devils prospects around the globe. We won’t go over every prospect in the organization’s system, but rather the ones having standout seasons or are on the rise a bit more than halfway through 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Team’s Contributions, Katchouk & More
Welcome to the recurring Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down column. Rather than solely fixating on all that will continue to go wrong for this club in 2022-23, you can expect just as much good news from these reads along the way. Not to worry if you can’t seem to find any such stories yourself, as we’ll do the digging for you!
The Hockey Writers
Are the Maple Leafs Tough Enough for the Postseason?
In the Toronto Maple Leafs’ last game, they lost to the Boston Bruins by a score of 5-2. Interestingly, looking at the analytics doesn’t tell the whole story of the game. The advanced statistics would indicate that the Maple Leafs played better overall than the 5-2 score would suggest.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Jakob Chychrun
The Washington Capitals’ biggest issue right now is on the back end, where they have struggled to find strong enough depth to make a solid run in recent years. One of the biggest names involved in trade rumors is Arizona Coyotes blueliner Jakob Chychrun. His name has been thrown around for a couple of seasons now, and it seems to be a matter of time before he’s moved. This article will dive into the positives of trading for such a big-name player, and why it would benefit the team long-term.
The Hockey Writers
Expectations for Canadiens GM Hughes Heightened for 2023 Deadline
The third 2023 first-round pick Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is after at the trade deadline would certainly help his cause, i.e., his undeniable rebuild efforts. Ironically though, expectations for him to secure that third pick are far from doing him any favors. The fact Hughes knocked it out...
Comments / 0