Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Aciselsan FY Net Profit Jumps to 89.1 Mln Lira
* SAID ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 89.1 MLN LIRA VS NET PROFIT OF 35.1 MLN LIRA YEAR AGO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss
* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as jobs data fans higher rate fears
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) U.S. job growth accelerates in Jan, jobless rate ticks down. (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower...
kalkinemedia.com
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6
ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.40% at 11,304 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. NESTLE. Nestle will have to raise prices of its food...
kalkinemedia.com
S&P cuts two Adani firms' rating to negative from stable
(Reuters) -Credit ratings agency S&P on Friday cut its rating outlook on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Electricity to negative from stable, while peer Moody's warned the recent sell-off in Adani Group's shares could hurt the Indian conglomerate's ability to raise capital. This comes after U.S. short...
kalkinemedia.com
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) announces AU$35Mn placement for Nifty Project Restart - Kalkine Media
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) has received firm commitments for a placement of 318.6 million shares at AU$0.11 per share to raise AU$35 million (before costs). The participants of the placement will get 1 attaching option for each share, with a two-year term and an exercise price of AU$0.15 per option. The...
Comments / 0