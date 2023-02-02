Read full article on original website
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?
The famous groundhog annually predicts whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil’s big winter prediction revealed
A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.People gathered Thursday at Gobbler´s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow - and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for...
Beyond Phil: Other rodents that purport to ‘predict’ weather
Just as fair a Groundhog Day question, though, is this: Why not? And more importantly, why should Punxsutawney Phil always get to, well, hog the press?. The spring-heralding (or spring-delaying) small animal has taken firm root in some swaths of American culture. And while Phil and his Pennsylvania ilk are the most celebrated, there is an astonishingly broad selection of other critters who have felt the need (or, at least, their handlers have) to put reputations on the line to “predict” meteorology in the dead of winter. Here we offer just a few.
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.
