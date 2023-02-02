Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss
* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as jobs data fans higher rate fears
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) U.S. job growth accelerates in Jan, jobless rate ticks down. (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian. Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower...
kalkinemedia.com
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
kalkinemedia.com
Morgan Stanley wins nod to fully own Chinese fund venture
BEIJING (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley said on Friday its asset management unit has received Chinese regulatory approval to take full ownership of a China mutual fund venture, marking a key step toward broadening its footprint in the world's second-biggest economy. The announcement comes two weeks after JPMorgan received a nod to...
kalkinemedia.com
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) announces AU$35Mn placement for Nifty Project Restart - Kalkine Media
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) has received firm commitments for a placement of 318.6 million shares at AU$0.11 per share to raise AU$35 million (before costs). The participants of the placement will get 1 attaching option for each share, with a two-year term and an exercise price of AU$0.15 per option. The...
kalkinemedia.com
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 6
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Newmont Corp has made a roughly $17 billion offer to acquire Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd aiming to seal one of the biggest deals for a global gold miner as the industry struggles to make large new discoveries of the precious metal.
kalkinemedia.com
2022 in review: Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) makes a strong mark in cleantech space - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt Group manufactures specialised activated carbon products capable of capturing harmful pollutants emitted during industrial processes. In 2022, the company continued to extend its reputation in the industry as an innovative provider of activated carbon solutions with novel materials. CG1 entered the massive LNG sector and secured the renewal of...
Comments / 0