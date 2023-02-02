Read full article on original website
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana
There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love
Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
This Unique Dome Airbnb in Montana Gives You All The Views
Want to get away from people and connect with nature? If this sounds like you, we have the perfect place in mind. Montana has many rentals that have gorgeous views, but what if you want to escape? Well, you are in luck, because Montana has several rentals that take you away from cities, people, and screens to enjoy what many Montanans love daily.
Montana’s Best Sandwich is One of the Best in America
If you've lived in Montana for a while you've probably heard about the pork chop sandwich. The pork chop sandwich was invented in Butte, Montana nearly 100 years ago. According to the Butte-Silverbow Archives, a man named John Burklund invented the pork chop sandwich in 1924. You may know him as "Pork Chop John." The sandwich was essentially a way to feed hungry mine workers in Butte.
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?
Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
Top 6 Drugs Of Choice For Montana. You May Be Surprised.
Drug use is on the rise throughout the United States and we see it more and more here in Montana. You would think Marijuana would be number one, but considering it is now legal, the arrests are far fewer than they have been in the past years. Top 6 Drugs...
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now
Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
Love Estate Auctions? Here’s How to Find Them in Montana
Auctions and estate sales have always been very popular in Montana, and there are still dozens of auctions held every month. Here are the basics on where to find the auctions and how they work... Even though estate sales of any kind are generally held after a member of a...
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Dirty Montana Towns Revisited: Many Have Great Things to Offer
A few days ago, I published an article about the dirtiest towns in Montana. Since then, I've received a lot of feedback from residents across the state and learned that the small towns that I apparently "bashed" have a lot to offer. One of the main pieces of negative feedback...
Opinion: Why Are Some Montanans Such Hateful, Horrible People?
Here in Montana, we have some top-notch folks. In fact, the state is filled with wonderful people that are willing to help any chance they get. Then on the other end, we've got some folks that are just plain awful. The truth is most of these people live on the...
Montanans Will Be Delighted By This Iconic Drink
After a long day of work or if you are meeting up with friends for an adult beverage, this iconic drink is a perfect choice. Montana is known for several popular food items, including huckleberries and pork chop sandwiches, but what about beverages? Montana is passionate when it comes to adult beverages. Everywhere you go in Montana, you can find a craft brewery or a distillery in many cities and towns. So what is Montana's most iconic beverage?
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
Thirsty? Here’s The Top 10 Drunkest Towns In Montana
Montanans do a lot of things well, and one of those things includes drinking. Each year a city or two from Montana will make the list of the drunkest cities in America (normally Bozeman or Missoula), it seems that most of the towns that make the national list are all in the northern part of the country. I'm guessing part of this is because up north, we have winter 6 months out of the year and sometimes that's enough to drive someone to drink.
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
6 Products You Absolutely Can Not Buy With Montana Food Stamps
In 2022, there were over 42 million United States residents using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), formally known as food stamps; Montana ranks 38th in the United States for SNAP participants. There are certain rules and regulations when it comes to using SNAP, and certain things you can and can...
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
