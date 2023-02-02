Read full article on original website
Union Pacific Railroad train blocks entire subdivision in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCDixon, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
WIFR
Girls’ bowling: Hononegah wins in final game to claim regional title
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday’s high school girls bowling regional in Freeport came with some surprises:. This year’s individual champion came from a school that wasn’t one of the four teams to advance to sectionals and a remarkable streak by one sectional qualifier comes to an end.
Le-Win/Stockton edges Dakota for the 1A Polo Regional Championship
LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Eastland High School was the scene of the most talented 1A wrestling regional in Illinois Saturday, and Le-Win/Stockton and Dakota led the way claiming nine individual titles and the top two spots in the team standings. For highlights watch the media player above. The team standings and individual champions list follow: POLO 1A […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Hubs take tough loss from Sterling
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team faced a tough Sterling squad on Monday, falling 90-55 with junior Eli Luxton scoring 20 points to lead the Rochelle offense. Luxton went 9-of-15 from the field and totaled seven rebounds for the Hubs (8-16, 3-8 Interstate 8). Senior Raul Aguirre...
‘Overtime’ Spotlight: Winnebago’s Campbell Schrank
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The best players in high school basketball aren’t always the most talented ones. They’re ones who are also selfless, coachable, and who buy into the team concept 100 percent. That describes Winnebago senior Campbell Schrank. “Winnebago holds a very special place in my heart,” says Campbell. Winnebago has won a lot of […]
Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, February 3
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday night, February 3 as compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. every Friday night on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. NIC-10 BOYSBelvidere 65 Auburn […]
Rochelle News-Leader
County farmers short on snowfall this winter
OGLE COUNTY — On Jan. 30, Ogle County Farm Bureau Manager Ron Kern said that despite a recent substantial snowfall, county farmers are still short on normal snowfall levels of a typical year. “It depends on what we get by when we start getting close to spring when things...
Beloved 18-year-old cougar at Aurora Zoo dies
AURORA, Ill. — A beloved 18-year-old old cougar at the Aurora zoo died this week. According to the Phillips Park Zoo, Tonka succumbed to complications from arthritis brought on by his advanced age. The zoo said Tonka had been receiving treatment for some time, but his escalating condition caused a quick decline in his quality […]
WIFR
Stephenson County firefighters receive hands on grain bin rescue training
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Reports say grain bin deaths are on the rise in Illinois and many firefighters don’t receive agricultural training that’s crucial to making these rescues. No matter what the emergency is, firefighters need to know how to save someone’s life. Rural areas are no exception...
It’s the Last Weekend for Restaurant Week in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the special week every year to highlight small businesses in the Forest City. “Go Rockford is always really good about advertising. So they reach people that we aren’t always able to reach either through social […]
positivelynaperville.com
New president is named for Edward Hospital in Naperville
Above / Located at 801 S. Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois, and one of nine hospitals part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), Edward Hospital now will be led by Yvette Saba. (PN Photo) Yvette Saba, BSN, MSN, a nurse executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience...
Belvidere might be getting a new dispensary
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new marijuana dispensary might be coming to the stateline. The Belvidere City Council will be discussing the matter at Monday’s meeting. They city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the application from “Heartland Leaf” last month. The 43-acre overall development would be located on Crystal Parkway near the I-90 exit.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the week every year to highlight small businesses of the Forest City. Reporter's Facebook- @JessLiptzin. Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after …. A University of Illinois...
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
starvedrock.media
Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire
Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois
They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each. While one winning ticket was...
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
