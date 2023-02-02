ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Basketball: Hubs take tough loss from Sterling

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team faced a tough Sterling squad on Monday, falling 90-55 with junior Eli Luxton scoring 20 points to lead the Rochelle offense. Luxton went 9-of-15 from the field and totaled seven rebounds for the Hubs (8-16, 3-8 Interstate 8). Senior Raul Aguirre...
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ Spotlight: Winnebago’s Campbell Schrank

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The best players in high school basketball aren’t always the most talented ones. They’re ones who are also selfless, coachable, and who buy into the team concept 100 percent. That describes Winnebago senior Campbell Schrank. “Winnebago holds a very special place in my heart,” says Campbell. Winnebago has won a lot of […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, February 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday night, February 3 as compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ live at 11 p.m. every Friday night on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. NIC-10 BOYSBelvidere 65 Auburn […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

County farmers short on snowfall this winter

OGLE COUNTY — On Jan. 30, Ogle County Farm Bureau Manager Ron Kern said that despite a recent substantial snowfall, county farmers are still short on normal snowfall levels of a typical year. “It depends on what we get by when we start getting close to spring when things...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Beloved 18-year-old cougar at Aurora Zoo dies

AURORA, Ill. — A beloved 18-year-old old cougar at the Aurora zoo died this week. According to the Phillips Park Zoo, Tonka succumbed to complications from arthritis brought on by his advanced age. The zoo said Tonka had been receiving treatment for some time, but his escalating condition caused a quick decline in his quality […]
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

It’s the Last Weekend for Restaurant Week in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the special week every year to highlight small businesses in the Forest City. “Go Rockford is always really good about advertising. So they reach people that we aren’t always able to reach either through social […]
ROCKFORD, IL
positivelynaperville.com

New president is named for Edward Hospital in Naperville

Above / Located at 801 S. Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois, and one of nine hospitals part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), Edward Hospital now will be led by Yvette Saba. (PN Photo) Yvette Saba, BSN, MSN, a nurse executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience...
NAPERVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere might be getting a new dispensary

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new marijuana dispensary might be coming to the stateline. The Belvidere City Council will be discussing the matter at Monday’s meeting. They city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the application from “Heartland Leaf” last month. The 43-acre overall development would be located on Crystal Parkway near the I-90 exit.
BELVIDERE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the week every year to highlight small businesses of the Forest City. Reporter's Facebook- @JessLiptzin. Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after …. A University of Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
STERLING, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire

Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
GRANVILLE, IL

