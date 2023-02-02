ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico Homeowners Eligible for $20,000 in Assistance

Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.
"Just Say NO to HBO Tax" - Shots Fired by Big Oil County R. Reps.

This is definitely "Not The Way"... HB0237 - A bill aimed at returning fire to the north quadrant of the state, as if a story written for television, has next to no chance of surviving a vote. Aimed at demolishing the New Mexico movie industry by taking away the only reason there is a movie industry here, to begin with. This would make the state even more reliant on "Big Oil".
State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation

Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement

In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
New Mexico Governor backing bill to establish Office of Special Education

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is supporting a bill that she hopes will help students with special needs and disabilities in the state. House Bill 285, sponsored by State Representative Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, D-Albuquerque, would establish the Office of Special Education within the Public Education Department. The director's role would be expanding special education oversight and ensuring, “effective and timely delivery of special education services for students, in addition to increasing supports and establishing additional training for special education educators,”...
Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?

*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
Most popular girl names in the 90s in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of […]
Governor Lujan Grisham names new Indian Affairs secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state’s next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in Pueblo de San Ildefonso and a vast expertise in state and tribal relations. Mountain said in a statement that it was an honor take on the post. He hopes to build "government-to-government relationships that truly respect the sovereignty of New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos.” Mountain served as governor 2006-2007 and 2015-2017. He has run his own state-tribal affairs consulting firm since 2018.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in New Mexico

New Mexico is a southwestern state in the southern Rocky Mountains of America. Its mountainous and forested landscapes provide the ideal habitat for bears. As a result of laws protecting its big game animals, the state is in a position to allow controlled bear hunting within its borders. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in New Mexico!
How the end of SNAP benefits next month will affect New Mexicans

Starting in March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end its pandemic-era benefits. Scott Brocato spoke with Karmela Martinez, director of the income support division with the New Mexico Human Services Department, about how that will affect the New Mexicans who have relied on the program.
Celebrating American Indian Day

SANTA FE, N.M. — Tribes from across New Mexico filled the Rotunda Friday for American Indian Day. Presidents, Governors and representatives from the 23 tribes and pueblos across the Land of Enchantment sat front row as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proclaimed the first Friday of February as American Indian Day.
