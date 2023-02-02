Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico Homeowners Eligible for $20,000 in Assistance
Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.
"Just Say NO to HBO Tax" - Shots Fired by Big Oil County R. Reps.
This is definitely "Not The Way"... HB0237 - A bill aimed at returning fire to the north quadrant of the state, as if a story written for television, has next to no chance of surviving a vote. Aimed at demolishing the New Mexico movie industry by taking away the only reason there is a movie industry here, to begin with. This would make the state even more reliant on "Big Oil".
KRQE News 13
State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation
State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation. State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems …. State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation. Electric Playhouse looks to expand out-of-state. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/electric-playhouse-looks-to-expand-out-of-state/. National TV show to highlight appeal of living in …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/national-tv-show-to-highlight-appeal-of-living-in-albuquerque/
Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement
In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
rrobserver.com
NM taxpayers could be getting another $750 rebate check under bill advancing at Roundhouse
SANTA FE — With rising costs of food, gas and other basic supplies showing no signs of dropping, New Mexico taxpayers could be in line to get a new round of financial relief from the state by as soon as this spring. A bill providing $750 rebates for individual...
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
New Mexico Governor backing bill to establish Office of Special Education
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is supporting a bill that she hopes will help students with special needs and disabilities in the state. House Bill 285, sponsored by State Representative Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, D-Albuquerque, would establish the Office of Special Education within the Public Education Department. The director's role would be expanding special education oversight and ensuring, “effective and timely delivery of special education services for students, in addition to increasing supports and establishing additional training for special education educators,”...
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances
Anti-abortion ordinances have been adopted by officials in the cities of Hobbs, Clovis, Eunice, and Lea and Roosevelt counties.
Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?
*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
Most popular girl names in the 90s in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of […]
2 House bills compete to tackle ‘epidemic’ of organized retail crime in New Mexico
Lawmakers are looking to crack down on organized retail crime.
krwg.org
Governor Lujan Grisham names new Indian Affairs secretary
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state’s next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in Pueblo de San Ildefonso and a vast expertise in state and tribal relations. Mountain said in a statement that it was an honor take on the post. He hopes to build "government-to-government relationships that truly respect the sovereignty of New Mexico’s Nations, Tribes and Pueblos.” Mountain served as governor 2006-2007 and 2015-2017. He has run his own state-tribal affairs consulting firm since 2018.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in New Mexico
New Mexico is a southwestern state in the southern Rocky Mountains of America. Its mountainous and forested landscapes provide the ideal habitat for bears. As a result of laws protecting its big game animals, the state is in a position to allow controlled bear hunting within its borders. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in New Mexico!
KOAT 7
New Mexico crime bills fail; lawmaker wants to see more bipartisan effort
SANTA FE, N.M. — Last week, the governor held a news conference focused on tackling crime in New Mexico. “The national framework has worked, I believe, to pit political parties against each other on critical issues such as public safety that does no one any good anywhere,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
krwg.org
How the end of SNAP benefits next month will affect New Mexicans
Starting in March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end its pandemic-era benefits. Scott Brocato spoke with Karmela Martinez, director of the income support division with the New Mexico Human Services Department, about how that will affect the New Mexicans who have relied on the program.
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
Bill would make it illegal to carry firearm near New Mexico polling places
A bill about carrying firearms near polling locations was discussed.
KOAT 7
Celebrating American Indian Day
SANTA FE, N.M. — Tribes from across New Mexico filled the Rotunda Friday for American Indian Day. Presidents, Governors and representatives from the 23 tribes and pueblos across the Land of Enchantment sat front row as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proclaimed the first Friday of February as American Indian Day.
kunm.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
Comments / 1