A Review of the Zeiss Batis 40mm f/2 CF Lens
Zeiss lenses are loved for their uncompromising image quality, with sharp rendering, deep and contrasty colors, and beautiful bokeh. The Batis 40mm f/2 CF offers the respected Batis design in tandem with a wide aperture and unique focal length. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Another Colorization Experiment
The results of previous experiments having been inconsistent, I thought of another way to test Photoshop's Neural Colorization tool. This is a picture of my parents on Christmas, 1970. I shot this on Anscochrome 400 slide film, which was the only high-speed color film at the time. This was the first time I was ever able to shoot available light indoors. It appeared and disappeared from the market very quickly and this was the only roll of this brand I ever shot.
A Look at the Canon EOS R6 Mark II for Wedding and Travel Photography
The Canon EOS R6 was one of the most well-balanced cameras of the past few years, offering a range of the advanced features found on the EOS R5 without the more extreme specs that most photographers do not need, making it a practical and well-priced option for a huge range of users. The EOS R6 Mark II follows up on the original with a range of improvements and new features, and this great video review takes a look at how it holds up for wedding and travel photography.
Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera Specifications Emerge
The Canon EOS R8, the company's latest full frame mirrorless camera, is likely on the way soon, and while we have not learned much about the camera yet, a set of rumored specs have emerged. Take a look at what you can expect. Digicame.info is reporting a new set of...
Combining CGI With Photography For Creative Backgrounds
CGI is usually associated with movies, but it has its place in photography too. In fact, you create elaborate and creative backgrounds for your shoots using CGI software. Create Anything For Free (Well Almost) Looking for a creative tool to add to your photography without spending a fortune? CGI could...
Capturing and Editing Epic and Timeless Imagery of an Iconic Welsh Landmark With Just Your Mobile
In this video, Glyn Dewis effortlessly explains how he manages to capture the iconic Prince of Wales bridge spanning the border between Wales and England. As a proud Welshman, this was intriguing to me, and as a photographer this is engaging and really shows the potential that mobile technology has to be able to improve the availability and quality of immediate photography.
Model: Salimatou Sanha
On the left a large window where daylight enters and on the right a light in the hallway. That was all to highlight her properly. It was the colors that formed a beautiful unity.
How to Dodge and Burn in Photoshop
As advanced as editing tools have become in recent years, dodging and burning remains as one of the most fundamental and powerful techniques for shaping the light in your images, de-emphasizing blemishes, and drawing attention to your subject in a natural but compelling fashion. This excellent video tutorial will show you how to use dodging and burning for editing portraits in Photoshop.
Model: Lisa van Stokkum
A cafe that has closed its shutters. Inside they still have the lighting of the counter on and outside they have green mood lighting. From the right angle, you can see the reflection of her and Lisa's face is illuminated by the light from the counter, the greenish of the mood lamps, colors the rest of the atmosphere.
Model: Wouter Links
Blue Collar Hotel, a location where I often take pictures. Large windows, with which beautiful daylight can be controlled. A few tables that provide the viewing direction and a guitar as a detail to give the hands a function. The only challenge is to combine these elements in order to...
How to Control the Light on the Backdrop of a Portrait Photo
When it comes to learning lighting, we often focus on how to light the subject in a flattering way, but of course, the backdrop deserves attention too. It is about more than just getting the exposure on the background right, however. With a bit of know-how, you can drastically alter the appearance of the background just by how you place your subject and source relative to it. This great video tutorial will show you how to adjust your lighting to take full control of the appearance of your backdrop.
Why Photographers Can Never Rely on Cloud-based Storage Alone
If you’re relying solely on cloud-based storage alone such as Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, etc., stop! This is a disaster if you’re a professional or a semi-pro photographer. Allow me to explain why. This week in my technical support for creatives business, Tech for Togs, I had a...
Which M2 MacBook Is Right for You?
Both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines now feature M2 chipsets, and as such, they all offer powerful performance in tandem with impressively long battery life. Nonetheless, there are many distinguishing features between them. So, which is right for your needs? This great video comparison pits the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 Pro MacBook Pro to help you decide which to get.
AI Will Mean the End of Digital Photography
Artificial intelligence is coming for photographers, just not in the way you're thinking. While there's a lot of buzz around tools such as DALL-E 2 and others that can create art from just a few words typed in as a prompt, photographers are generally less than enthused. As Adam Karnacz...
Why Some Photographers and Their Cameras Are Better at Getting a Correct Exposure Than Others
Besides composition, choosing the correct exposure is essential for your photography. Achieving that requires understanding how metering works and how to control the camera's settings. It's here that some cameras excel and others let you down. Metering measures the amount of light coming into your camera through the lens (TTL...
ICM simulation - a practical comparison
Just a quick announcement. I have recently added a blog entry to my site which shows how Photoshop Path Blur can be used to simulate images taken using camera movement. My intent is to highlight this as a tool for those wishing to get an understanding how different camera movements, angles etc can impact a scene.
5 Photography Books for the Discerning Reader
Reading is what? FUN-damental! Ok, my bad dad joke aside, books are a great way to gain a deeper perspective on a topic from those making great strides within a field. Don’t get me wrong, like any good millennial, I believe the internet is a great resource and repository of information. But the flip side is anyone can publish anything online; whereas there is still (usually), more rigor and transparency in traditional publishing. With this list, I thought I’d share some books I’ve read recently that I’ve found helpful in my own photographic practice, and hopefully, you find value in them too.
Model: Aukje Dutch Brandy
The difference between working in a studio or on location is how you can use the space. In a studio, as a photographer, you often stand in front of the background, so that the photo becomes flat in the beginning, you can influence that by using studio lamps in which you can get more dynamics in a photo with light and shadow.
