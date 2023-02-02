ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Senator calls for Apple, Alphabet to boot TikTok from app stores

By By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – A U.S. Senator has called on the nation's top tech companies to break up with the popular short-form video service TikTok.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, asked Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to remove TikTok from the company app stores immediately over national security concerns.

"Like most social media platforms, TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users, including faceprints and voiceprints," Bennet wrote in a letter to the tech leaders. "Unlike most social media platforms, TikTok poses a unique concern because Chinese law obligates ByteDance, its Beijing-based parent company, to 'support, assist, and cooperate with state intelligence work.'"

Bennet used the letter to emphasize concerns about TikTok’s reach in the United States. It is the third-most popular social media app in the U.S. with more than 100 million American users, who spend an average of more than 80 minutes per day on the app, according to a news release.

"Beijing’s requirement raises the obvious risk that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could weaponize TikTok against the United States, specifically, by forcing ByteDance to surrender Americans’ sensitive data or manipulate the content Americans receive to advance China’s interests," Bennet wrote in the letter. "No company subject to CCP dictates should have the power to accumulate such extensive data on the American people or curate content to nearly a third of our population."

Lawmakers in several U.S. states have moved to ban official use of TikTok over security concerns. Kentucky, for example, no longer allows TikTok on most Kentucky state government mobile devices or computers.

A bill introduced last month by a pair of Republican lawmakers seeks a broader ban on the use of the social media platform TikTok in the U.S. The legislation directs the president to “block and prohibit all transactions in all property” of ByteDance, which owns TikTok, in the U.S., citing China’s ability to pull user data from the social media platform.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wyoming News

Border Patrol chiefs to testify before House committee after first being blocked by Mayorkas

(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol chiefs will testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Tuesday after they were first blocked by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from doing so. Last month, Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, sent a letter to Mayorkas stating the committee would be investigating the “Biden Administration’s creation of and failure to resolve the worst border crisis in American history. … The American people deserve answers about [DHS’] role in undermining Customs and Border...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming's U.S. senators challenge Biden rule on retirement savings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and all of their Republican colleagues in challenging President Biden’s new rule on the retirement savings of millions of Americans through a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval, according to a news release from Barrasso's office. In November, Biden created a rule that explicitly allows managers of retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments and exercising shareholder rights. This...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy