Madison, WI

Badgers Football Weekly Offer Recap

The Badger coaches have been hot on the recruiting trail since the start of the new year. Not only have they been visiting high schools across the country, they’ve been sending out a ton of offers. I’ll be covering a handful of the players that have received offers over the last week and breaking down their tape a bit.
MADISON, WI
Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?

The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Badgers Former Star Comes Out with Staunch Defense of Head Coach Greg Gard

The Wisconsin Badgers lost again over the weekend, dropping a home game to Northwestern 54-52. For the first time since the mid-90s, Northwestern has swept the Badgers. This season, Wisconsin has lost both games by a combined five points. The loss erased any positive feelings that fans had after the Badgers won in Ohio State last week. As has been the case for a great portion of this season, many fans want head coach Greg Gard fired. Once again, however, former Badgers basketball star Brian Butch used his platform on “Nine 2 Noon” with John Kuhn on 97.3 The Game to defend the Wisconsin coach.
MADISON, WI
Is Greg Gard in danger of being fired?

Things looked good for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team a month ago. Greg Gard had the Badgers sitting with a 12-2 record. But the rosy outlook has changed. The Badgers have gone from 12-2 to on the outside looking in for NCAA Tournament odds. Wisconsin has lost seven of...
MADISON, WI
Three Takeaways: Wisconsin Offense Poor Again, Falls To Northwestern

It was the same story for the Wisconsin offense tonight. Slow starts, long scoring droughts, and poor execution late in games. It happened again tonight. Wisconsin fell to Northwestern 54-52 at home. It a gut-punching loss as this was a game Wisconsin should have won. With the NCAA Tournament now in jeopardy, here are three takeaways from this game.
MADISON, WI
Investigation Surrounding UW-Platteville Wrestling Coaches

The UW-Platteville Wrestling team is going through a very rough time. A report says the coaching staff is no longer leading the team right now. Members of the team were told last week that Head Coach Trevor Kittleson and his staff would not be coaching right now. Athletes say there has been no clear explanation as to why the coaches aren’t there or when they will be back, just an order not to contact the coaches. A spokesperson says they are investigating multiple potential UW-Platteville and NCAA rules violations, and they cannot comment on personnel matters while these investigations are ongoing. Former UW-Platteville wrestling coach Chris Walter is listed as an acting head coach and assistants Brent Allen and Les Hollingsworth are listed as acting assistant coaches. The team just concluded the “Throwdown in the Theatre” winning over Augustana 36-13 Friday at the Center for the Arts. But now, the team is in limbo, with WIAC Tournament play on February 11 and Regional meets starting on February 24.
UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
WHITEWATER, WI
WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MADISON, WI
Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design

Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
JANESVILLE, WI
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
Weenie of the Week 2-3-23 Hypocrite Snitch

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…the unknown Columbia County resident who we told you about Monday on Small Town Crime Wave. Early Sunday our weenie called police to report they were following a clearly intoxicate driver. Police thanked them for doing their civic duty and asked if they would mind continuing to follow the drunken driver until officers caught with them or at the very least, if they would be willing to meet with an officer and make a statement. However, the person who called police to report they were following a drunken driver, declined to do so because… (wait for it) they too were driving while intoxicated.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Madison-area restaurants step up for Little John’s during a time of need

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Little Johns, which makes roughly 16,000 meals a week for Madison community members in need, recently announced they are suspending their operations. Little John’s had been operating from 411 Prairie Heights Drive and was receiving reduced rent from the owner. Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John’s, said he and the landlord had a clear understanding that Feb. 18 would be the last day of his lease.
MADISON, WI
Garage fire causes $250,000 in damage to Brooklyn home

A home in Brooklyn sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage due to a garage fire, according to a Brooklyn Fire and EMS Protection District press release. At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, several 911 callers reported seeing smoke and flames on Stacie Court in the Village of Brooklyn. Two residents of the house–Jeff Vondra and his wife–evacuated and were accounted for.
BROOKLYN, WI

