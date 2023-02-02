Read full article on original website
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
Two Annapolis Men Busted In MD Following Foot Pursuit With Deputies: Frederick County Sheriff
Two Maryland men are facing charges after being busted with heroin, meth, and crack following a foot chase with officers in Frederick County, according to authorities. The long day for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies attempted to locate an...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Michael Hart of Parksley
A graveside service for Michael Hart, of Parksley, will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Hart Family Cemetery, 18542 Hart Drive, Parksley, VA 23421 with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company,...
Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight
LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
MDTA Police celebrate 56th recruit class graduation
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Transportation Authority Police celebrated the state’s newest police officers during a ceremony at Towson University on Friday. Members of Recruit Class 56 completed a demanding academy training program that began in June 2022. “Graduation is a reflection of the commitment of our recruits, instructors and...
Remembering the life of Marcellus Hall
Marcellus Hall was born in Annapolis as the son of a seamstress and an undertaker. He was one of six children.
Large brawl reported in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD
Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
Couple Charged In Connection With Vacant Havre De Grace House Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal
A local couple has been identified as suspects and implicated as the firebugs who allegedly set an expensive house fire in mid-November that has been under investigation for months. Baltimore County resident Noah Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, are facing arson and other charges after...
