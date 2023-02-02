Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Related
WMDT.com
Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight
LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WMDT.com
Heacook Fest returns for 2023
DELMAR, Md- Heacook Fest will be returning this year, honoring the legacy of Corporal Keith Heacook who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Delmar Mayor Ben Jorden says the festival will be held in the same venue, as last year’s event and will be held on the last Sunday in April.
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-105 RIVER BEND DR-DAGSBORO
105 River Bend Drive, Dagsboro, DE 19939 - This is a four bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home on a double lot with a marina and your own deeded boat slip. Laminate flooring throughout (except staircase), granite kitchen counters, double oven, pantry closet, in-law suite with kitchenette, wall mounted TV and gas fireplace on the first floor. Rinni tankless water heater. Family room on first floor also has a gas fireplace and wall mounted TV. It has a primary bedroom and bath on the second floor, plus another full bath and two more bedrooms. It features a 3-season vinyl-tech porch with heat. The home also has four heated bidet toilet seats, and a back-up generator should you lose electric. This home sits in the middle of two lots, giving you ample yard space. At the end of the community there is a boat dock with your own deeded slip. The HOA is $200 a year, but since this is a double lot, it is $400. The marina fee is $175 a year. A new gravity septic system was installed in 2022. Has invisible yard fence.
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
shoredailynews.com
Pocomoke City Walmart evacuated Sunday afternoon
Shoppers were told to evacuate the Pocomoke City Walmart Sunday afternoon. They were also told to clear the area and leave their cars in the parking lot. The Pocomoke City Police responded to the call at approximately 2 pm. They posted the following on their facebook page:. “The Pocomoke City...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELED for Kent County Man
UPDATED – 02/02/23 – The Gold Alert issued on January 12, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 9 for Andrew Parsons has been canceled. Parsons has been located. ================================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on...
chestertownspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore today
A Free Coat Closet will be held Saturday from 8:30 until 10:30 at Onley United Methodist Church @ 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418. There will be free coats, hats, gloves and scarves for all in need. Grace UMC Winter Thrift Shop. Grace UMC’s Winter Thrift Shop will be...
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
WGMD Radio
Pittsville Man Convicted on Weapons Offenses
A 35 year old Pittsville man has been convicted of possession of a regulated firearm by a person prohibited – and related charges. Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Karen Dean has deferred sentencing of Timothy Ketterman for a pre-sentence investigation – Ketterman is being held at the County Detention Center pending sentencing. Officials say Police responded to a fatal crash at Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive in Salisbury. Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered an unserialized .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an attached suppressor from beneath Ketterman’s seat. Additional ammunition, an extended magazine and drug paraphernalia were also found.
Big Fish Restaurant Group to Take Over Hammerheads Dockside in Rehoboth Beach
The team behind such concepts as Salt Air, Stingray, Sazio, and Taco Grande, was awarded a contract from the state of Delaware for the space, which sits in an official state park.
inforisktoday.com
Cyberattack Wave on Healthcare Reaches Florida and Maryland
A wave of cyberattacks against U.S. hospitals shows no signs of abating as a Florida-based multistate healthcare system and a Maryland hospital curtail patient services. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it is diverting emergency patients and is only accepting Level 1 trauma cases from its immediate vicinity while it deals with an "IT security incident" that occurred late Thursday night. The hospital did not immediately respond to Information Security Media Group's request for details including whether the incident involved ransomware.
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
Lexington Park Father-Son Duo Caught With Weed, Weapons During Bust, Sheriff Says
Thursday was not a banner day for a father and his teen son in St. Mary’s County who are now facing drug and weapon charges after being busted by members of the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park residents Devin Maurice Bryan, 19, and Donald Lewis Bryan, 44, were arrested...
Cape Gazette
Sussex councilwoman will not sign conflict-of-interest form
During a Sussex County ethics training session Feb. 2 presented by Delaware's Public Integrity Commission, Sussex County Councilwoman Cindy Green revealed she had refused to sign a conflict-of-interest form, a requirement for all county employees each year. Although, Green said, she signed the disclosure form last year. “I prefer to...
Comments / 0