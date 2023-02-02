105 River Bend Drive, Dagsboro, DE 19939 - This is a four bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home on a double lot with a marina and your own deeded boat slip. Laminate flooring throughout (except staircase), granite kitchen counters, double oven, pantry closet, in-law suite with kitchenette, wall mounted TV and gas fireplace on the first floor. Rinni tankless water heater. Family room on first floor also has a gas fireplace and wall mounted TV. It has a primary bedroom and bath on the second floor, plus another full bath and two more bedrooms. It features a 3-season vinyl-tech porch with heat. The home also has four heated bidet toilet seats, and a back-up generator should you lose electric. This home sits in the middle of two lots, giving you ample yard space. At the end of the community there is a boat dock with your own deeded slip. The HOA is $200 a year, but since this is a double lot, it is $400. The marina fee is $175 a year. A new gravity septic system was installed in 2022. Has invisible yard fence.

DAGSBORO, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO