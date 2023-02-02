Read full article on original website
One Austin ISD school still without power; district pivots with modified school day Feb. 6
One Austin ISD elementary school is still without power, and the district has come up with a modified school day for the campus Feb. 6. (Community Impact staff) One Austin ISD elementary school is still without power, and the district has come up with a modified school day for the campus Feb. 6.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
Leander ISD cancels Feb. 3 classes, Grandview Hills without power
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3. (Community Impact staff) The winter storm affecting the region will keep Leander ISD students out of school again, as the district has canceled all classes for Feb. 3. LISD announced the cancellation after determining its facilities staff and crews need additional time...
Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
Austin Community College to resume classes, activities Friday, Feb. 3
All Austin Community College campuses are set to reopen Friday, Feb. 3, after the winter storm took out power and made roads unsafe to drive. (Courtesy Austin Community College) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due...
Hays CISD, San Marcos CISD campuses and offices to remain closed through Feb. 2
Inclement weather rolling through Central Texas has prompted Hays CISD and San Marcos CISD campus and office closures. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays and San Marcos CISDs announced all campuses and offices will remain closed through Feb. 2 due to inclement weather. "In order to allow first responders, power crews and...
myfoxzone.com
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
‘Nearly all’ Austin Energy customers will have power restored by Feb. 12; resources offered for those still without service
Austin Energy said its crews continue to work around the clock to restore power citywide. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Thousands of Austin Energy customers still without power could have to wait nearly a week more for their service to be restored, the utility said late Feb. 5. Days after winter weather...
Austin Community College, Austin-area universities announce plans for Feb. 2 amid ongoing icy conditions
On Feb. 1, thousands of Austin residents, businesses and schools experienced power outages due to downed lines, prompting some universities and districts to delay reopening. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As icy conditions continue into Feb. 2, schools and universities announced plans for staff and students. Austin Community College and The University...
Food distribution event held Saturday to help people impacted by winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers in the Austin area. While thousands of people have gotten their power restored, others haven't been so lucky yet. Local leaders know that without power, food spoils. People are also having...
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3
Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. Announcements from both districts state that although hazardous weather...
Georgetown ISD remains closed on Feb. 2 due to inclement weather
Georgetown ISD cancels school for feb 2 due to inclement weather, according to a press release. (Joe Warner/Community Impact). After discussions with Williamson County and the National Weather Services, Georgetown ISD has canceled classes for Feb 2, according to a press release. While road conditions are expected to improve around...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
