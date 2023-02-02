ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
KVUE

Austin Energy hosts community events for those without power

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy said it will host community events throughout the week for residents who are still without power following Wednesday morning’s ice storm. As of 11:58 a.m. Sunday, Austin Energy had 1,557 active outages affecting 41,322 customers, or around 8% of the utility’s service area.
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2

Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3

Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
Community Impact Austin

Austin Community College, Austin-area universities announce plans for Feb. 2 amid ongoing icy conditions

On Feb. 1, thousands of Austin residents, businesses and schools experienced power outages due to downed lines, prompting some universities and districts to delay reopening. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) As icy conditions continue into Feb. 2, schools and universities announced plans for staff and students. Austin Community College and The University...
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3

Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. Announcements from both districts state that although hazardous weather...
Community Impact Austin

