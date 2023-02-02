Low-Budget Movies That Made Hefty Profits

Related
HuffPost
Tom Brady's Movie Just Beat A Formidable Opponent At The Box Office
Retired quarterback Tom Brady defeated armies of blue people at the weekend box office. His “80 for Brady” comedy, starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as octogenarians who plot to cheer on their hero Brady at the 2017 Super Bowl, beat “Avatar: The Way of Water” after the blockbuster spent 7 straight weeks at the top.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'New Amsterdam'
Spinoffs of a teen comedy-drama and baking competition series are also trending on the streaming service.
'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Star On Why 'Representation Matters' In Series
"To see someone that looks like you on TV makes the difference," said Diamond White ahead of the Marvel series' premiere on Disney Channel.
Where To Buy The Viral Lip Shine That TikTok Has Almost Sold Out
Part lipstick, part gloss and part balm, this viral product is selling out everywhere.
HuffPost
262K+
Followers
15K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0