The Spring 2023 Bag Trends Celebrate the Power of Purses

By Emma Childs
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfTCk_0kad8ezB00

Handbags are so much more than just a thing to sling around your shoulder. They can be the outfit-making touch that takes your look from thrown-together and unkempt to polished and thoughtful. To wit, think of the ever-heated discourse about "It" bags, with fashion insiders debating for decades over classic versus contemporary silhouettes— Gucci's timeless Diana or Bottega Veneta's trendy Cassette ? With a great handbag comes great responsibility, and the spring 2023 bag trends are a testament to the accessory's statement-making nature.

From office-approved briefcases to dramatic, almost laughably large totes, the front-running handbags for the coming season showcase the power of the handbags we carry. With insight from Rebag's Chief Marketing Officer, Elizabeth Layne , Marie Claire details the five soon-to-be-everywhere trendy bags of spring 2023, including a few novelty styles you've likely never seen before (spoiler alert: chocolate chip cookies are involved).

Gargantuan Is the Greatest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9VUI_0kad8ezB00

(Image credit: Altuzarra, Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo)

Micro was cute; bigger was better; but in spring 2023, gargantuan-sized bags are the greatest. On the runways, Altuzarra and Ferragamo unveiled exaggerated totes in canvas and suede, while Bottega Veneta scaled up top-handle bags into swollen teardrops. Layne theorizes the blown-up proportions signal a collective craving for adventure: "With global restrictions dwindling and pent-up demand for travel prompting many to finally book that trip, consumers are planning vacations and bringing large functional and stylish accessories," the expert explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpRJt_0kad8ezB00

 Mango Leather Shopper Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcsIX_0kad8ezB00

 Yuzefi Mochi Large Leather Tote Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgssd_0kad8ezB00

 Cuyana Oversized Double Loop Bag

Seeing Silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAlLx_0kad8ezB00

(Image credit: Altuzarra, Valentino,Cecilie Bahnsen)

Like a sharp-eyed magpie, designers were attracted to all things shiny in their Spring/Summer 2023 collections. From heavily bejeweled totes to reflective scrunchy shoulder bags, runway showings from Altuzarra, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Valentino featured an assortment of bags done in stunning silver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GtVc_0kad8ezB00

 Luar Ana Mini Leather Top Handle Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7cBL_0kad8ezB00

 Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Bittie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xr4Oj_0kad8ezB00

 Simon Miller Sasi Sequin Shoulder Bag

Who's Hungry?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvF8V_0kad8ezB00

(Image credit: Collina Strada, Puppets & Puppets, Simone Rocha)

"After almost three years of Covid, people are excited to express themselves publicly in new and exciting ways," describes Layne. "And with handbags, we've seen everything from crochet to sequins, teeny-tiny to oversized, so designers want to try something fresh." In spring 2023, that something fresh is: whimsy-filled handbags inspired by foods, like Puppets and Puppet's cookie purse and Collina Strada's broccoli bag. Layne says these snack-inspired novelty items overlap with fashion's recent penchant for surrealism as "a way to have fun, express yourself, and feel a little bit of joy. Plus, they're a great distraction considering the state of the world," she adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2Ehx_0kad8ezB00

 Puppets and Puppets Black & White Cookie Patent Leather Top Handle Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZeHI_0kad8ezB00

 Simone Rocha Micro Imitation Pearl Top Handle Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTUPu_0kad8ezB00

 JW Anderson Beige Apple Knitted Tote

Office Bound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkFyH_0kad8ezB00

(Image credit: Prada, Tory Burch, Miu Miu)

"It's no surprise that with the return of going into the office, there's an increase in demand for practical pieces and designers re-introducing such styles on the runway," explains Layne, signaling out the structured work bags shown at Prada, Tory Burch, and Miu Miu. She notes that the functional-meets-fashion silhouette is one that'll be sticking around throughout the year, too: "We expect to see even more office-ready styles on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways," she forecasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1jma_0kad8ezB00

 CALPAK Haven Laptop Tote Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09agui_0kad8ezB00

 Prada Gardener's Saffiano Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJyW0_0kad8ezB00

 Béis The Work Tote

Clutch It Close

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jhkq2_0kad8ezB00

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten, Gabriela Hearst, Fendi)

Considering you'll soon be packing your down parka and pillowy puffer coat back into storage, you'll need a new sartorial cuddle buddy for spring. May we recommend a plushy, huggable clutch? You can follow Gabriela Hearst and Fendi's lead of soft, cloud-like leather in squishy forms or the Dries Van Noten route, which is more of a throw pillow-inspired take of ruffles and frills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9zb5_0kad8ezB00

 Loeffler Randall Bailey Pleated Silk Blend Clutch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jo7c_0kad8ezB00

 Bottega Veneta The Pouch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmBRH_0kad8ezB00

 Dries Van Noten Small Ruffle Flap Clutch Bag

Meet the Expert

