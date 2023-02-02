ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Newly merged investment firm turns eye toward West Michigan

The growth and stability of the commercial real estate market is tantalizing to out-of-state capital. Detroit-based District Capital announced this week mergers with Indianapolis-based Crossroads Realty Advisors and Cleveland-based Westwood Real Estate Capital. The newly minted District Capital will, at least in part, turn its focus to West Michigan, according to Principal Kevin Kovachevich.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy

On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
US 103.1

Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes

Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
The Detroit Free Press

How to lower your DTE, Consumers Energy bill by using off-peak hours, more

DTE Energy's new Time of Day plan will give electric customers more control over their bills, starting in March. The new plan comes after the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized a $30.5 million rate increase for DTE in November 2022. The increase amounts to an additional 71 cents on monthly bills for a residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity. ...
Agriculture Online

Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre

This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
