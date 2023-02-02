Read full article on original website
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
fox2detroit.com
'Inflation relief' checks: Gov. Whitmer to unveil plan that would send rebate checks to taxpayers
(FOX 2) - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with the details behind the plan...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Newly merged investment firm turns eye toward West Michigan
The growth and stability of the commercial real estate market is tantalizing to out-of-state capital. Detroit-based District Capital announced this week mergers with Indianapolis-based Crossroads Realty Advisors and Cleveland-based Westwood Real Estate Capital. The newly minted District Capital will, at least in part, turn its focus to West Michigan, according to Principal Kevin Kovachevich.
Washington Examiner
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal...
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Haglund: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes
Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Michigander’s 10 Commandments For Shopping At Meijer
As Michiganders one of the first stores we are introduced to is Meijer, it's OUR version of what a grocery store should be, and we hold it near and dear to our hearts. We aren't necessarily gatekeepers, but we do take trips to Meijer and the slander against it very seriously.
How to lower your DTE, Consumers Energy bill by using off-peak hours, more
DTE Energy's new Time of Day plan will give electric customers more control over their bills, starting in March. The new plan comes after the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized a $30.5 million rate increase for DTE in November 2022. The increase amounts to an additional 71 cents on monthly bills for a residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity. ...
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Plans to Send the Biggest Inflation Relief Checks to all Taxpayers in Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic lawmakers announced on Friday that they plan to send the biggest inflation relief checks to all taxpayers in the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Send Biggest Inflation Relief Checks. All taxpayers in the state of Michigan could receive the biggest inflation relief checks...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
Son’s photo finish in Michigan’s I-500 snowmobile race comes exactly 17 years after father’s death
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI - Exactly 17 years after tragedy struck a family and the racing community, a son had the most epic win in Michigan’s International 500 Snowmobile Race’s storied history. Saturday, Feb. 4, marked 17 years since Joe Burch II died after suffering a heart attack...
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
