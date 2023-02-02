(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The recent snap of bitter cold weather has people concerned about heating their homes during a time of increased natural gas costs. We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy tells Fox 6 Milwaukee the rise in natural gas prices is something the utility can't control, but they do offer tips to keep your energy bill lower. "When you leave the house, when you go to bed at night, just lowering it a few degrees can make a big difference."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO