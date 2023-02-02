Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DNR hiring seasonal staff for spring, summer
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for visitors. Recruitment is underway now for work that starts in the spring and early summer through late summer and fall, with some flexibility depending on availability and need.
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin
Hy-Vee, a well-known grocery store chain, is planning to open two new locations in Wisconsin on February 7th. Despite the closure of many retailers, Hy-Vee is still expanding and reimagining its grocery store concept with new digital kiosks, mobile payment options, and self-checkout options.
fox47.com
Tools for taxpayers: Wisconsin Department of Revenue rolls out new resources
MADISON, Wis. -- Tax season is officially here, and for Wisconsin residents looking to make this year's filing a bit easier, there are several new tools available through the state's Department of Revenue. The first is a secure online filing portal called "My Tax Account". Also referred to as an...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults
Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
seehafernews.com
DATCP Reveals Top Ten Consumer Complaints of 2022
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has revealed their top 10 consumer complaints for 2022. DATCP’s top ten complaint categories in 2022 were:. Landlord/Tenant Issues. Landlord/tenant issues were the number one complaint filed with DATCP in 2022. Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords and...
pfonline.com
Wisconsin Oven Appoints General Manager
Wisconsin Oven Corp., a manufacturer of industrial ovens, has appointed Jeff Kent to the general manager position. Kent has had a long, successful career with Wisconsin Oven, spanning more than 35 years. He has played a crucial role in the company's continued growth, holding positions in many areas of the business, from the shop floor and field service to executive management.
moderncampground.com
Five Lake Superior National Parks Set to Decarbonize in 4 Years
The National Parks of Lake Superior are making history by becoming the first in the nation to comprehensively decarbonize, eliminating carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. Within the next four years, the five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize their buildings and...
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
fox47.com
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WBAY Green Bay
New exhibition “Towers of Power” at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 years of Wisconsin marine design and engineering are currently on display in the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s newest exhibit “Towers of Power”. Showcased are over 50 outboard motors from throughout the Midwest and Northeast Wisconsin. The display allows guests to explore...
cwbradio.com
Tips From Wisconsin Utility to Keep Heating Costs Down
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The recent snap of bitter cold weather has people concerned about heating their homes during a time of increased natural gas costs. We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy tells Fox 6 Milwaukee the rise in natural gas prices is something the utility can't control, but they do offer tips to keep your energy bill lower. "When you leave the house, when you go to bed at night, just lowering it a few degrees can make a big difference."
cwbradio.com
Clean Wisconsin Looks at Turning Some Corn Fields into Solar Farms
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Converting less than one-third of the roughly 1 million acres Wisconsin uses to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms would boost the state’s energy production and help reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report from Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Wisconsin: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,753 active general dentists in Wisconsin. Wisconsin has 137 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 28 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Wisconsin was ranked number...
