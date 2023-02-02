ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauriceville, TX

kjas.com

Dawgs fall hard to #3 Silsbee

In front of a packed audience in the Bulldog Gym the Silsbee Tigers who are ranked #3 in the polls of the best 4A basketball teams in the state opened the game with a lead and continued pouring on the points in route to a 101 to 63 win over the Jasper Bulldogs. The Dawgs were once again short handed as they suited up only 8 players and big man Kaitti Armstrong was unable to play due to an injury re received in the Dawgs last game.
SILSBEE, TX
therecordlive.com

Lady Bears clinch second place in district

The Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears clinched second place in District 19-4A with two wins last week. The Lady Bears closed out the regular season on Tuesday, February 7, at Jasper with the playoffs upcoming. The Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates on the road 56-41 the last day...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
therecordlive.com

Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, Orange

Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, of Orange, passed away on January 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will at...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

LaGrange High principal continues family legacy of education

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Black History Month, we will be shining the spotlight on African Americans in our community who have made a positive impact on southwest Louisiana. Taking center stage is Dr. Corwin Robinson, principal at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. Most days you can find...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
12newsnow.com

Former Nederland softball volunteer charged with indecency with a child

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man was indicted Wednesday and charged with 'indecency with a child'. Horacio Trevino, 48, allowed three minors to drink alcohol with him on August 20, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. A mother of a witness previously told 12News that Trevino was involved...
NEDERLAND, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont

A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities

BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

