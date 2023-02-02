Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
kjas.com
Dawgs fall hard to #3 Silsbee
In front of a packed audience in the Bulldog Gym the Silsbee Tigers who are ranked #3 in the polls of the best 4A basketball teams in the state opened the game with a lead and continued pouring on the points in route to a 101 to 63 win over the Jasper Bulldogs. The Dawgs were once again short handed as they suited up only 8 players and big man Kaitti Armstrong was unable to play due to an injury re received in the Dawgs last game.
therecordlive.com
Lady Bears clinch second place in district
The Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears clinched second place in District 19-4A with two wins last week. The Lady Bears closed out the regular season on Tuesday, February 7, at Jasper with the playoffs upcoming. The Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates on the road 56-41 the last day...
therecordlive.com
Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, Orange
Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, of Orange, passed away on January 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will at...
KPLC TV
LaGrange High principal continues family legacy of education
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Black History Month, we will be shining the spotlight on African Americans in our community who have made a positive impact on southwest Louisiana. Taking center stage is Dr. Corwin Robinson, principal at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. Most days you can find...
Famous opera singer who sung for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. performing in Port Arthur Saturday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A famous opera singer who got the chance to sing for a civil rights legend will be in Southeast Texas Saturday for a free performance. Richard Perkins is a classically trained opera singer. The Port Arthur native travels the world and shares his gift across the globe with anyone who will listen.
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
12newsnow.com
Former Nederland softball volunteer charged with indecency with a child
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man was indicted Wednesday and charged with 'indecency with a child'. Horacio Trevino, 48, allowed three minors to drink alcohol with him on August 20, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. A mother of a witness previously told 12News that Trevino was involved...
12newsnow.com
Lamar University's new Black history museum aims to inspire future Black engineers
The National Society of Black Engineers put on a display. Students said it serves as an inspiration and a reminder of those that came before them.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in a homicide at a Westlake mobile home park pleaded to a lesser crime in a 2017 killing. Justin Ned was 16 years old when he was arrested in 2017 in the death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien on N. Simmons Street. Ned...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
kjas.com
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office Looking for Two Suspects in Homicide Case
Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have issued warrants for two people they believe were involved in a homicide that happen around midnight Tuesday, January 31 in Westlake. Deputies were called out to Westwood Road after complaints were made about suspicious activities going on. Officials are not giving any...
Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities
BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
KFDM-TV
Jasper High School student accused of stealing items from locker room during game
Jasper — The Jasper Police Department says a juvenile and a 17-year-old are charged with theft after items were taken from an opposing team's locker room during a high school basketball game between Jasper and Vidor on January 20 at Jasper High School, according to Lt. Garrett Foster with Jasper PD.
Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
kjas.com
Trial set for one of two men accused of shooting and robbing another man
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says her office is ready to take one of two men to trial who are accused of shooting and robbing a man. The crime occurred during the early morning hours of July 30th, 2021 on Suncrest Circle in east Jasper. James Castille, 23, and...
Comments / 2