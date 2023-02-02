Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Dawgs fall hard to #3 Silsbee
In front of a packed audience in the Bulldog Gym the Silsbee Tigers who are ranked #3 in the polls of the best 4A basketball teams in the state opened the game with a lead and continued pouring on the points in route to a 101 to 63 win over the Jasper Bulldogs. The Dawgs were once again short handed as they suited up only 8 players and big man Kaitti Armstrong was unable to play due to an injury re received in the Dawgs last game.
therecordlive.com
Bobcats lose at home to East Chambers
Sole possession of first place in District 22-3A was on the line Friday night in Orangefield. The East Chambers Buccaneers held off the Bobcats to capture an important 47-38 victory. The Buccaneers came into Friday’s game following a loss to the Kountze Lions on Tuesday, January 31, that dropped them...
therecordlive.com
Lady Bears clinch second place in district
The Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears clinched second place in District 19-4A with two wins last week. The Lady Bears closed out the regular season on Tuesday, February 7, at Jasper with the playoffs upcoming. The Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates on the road 56-41 the last day...
therecordlive.com
Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, Orange
Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, of Orange, passed away on January 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will at...
therecordlive.com
Conner Davis Drake, 26, Beaumont
Conner Davis Drake, 26, of Beaumont, passed away on January 31, 2023, at home with family. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. prior to the service, Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on July 31, 1996. Conner loved children and was proud to have worked as a substitute teacher for China Elementary in China, Texas. He enjoyed playing video games in his free time and especially with his niece, Koda, and brothers, Reagan and Merek; along with enjoying writing poetry and listening to music. Conner was also a big Dallas Cowboys fan and loved cheering them on. He was a lover of spicy foods and was a master coffee connoisseur. Conner was a wonderful man and loved his family and friends very much and enjoyed spending his time with his siblings. Conner will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Stan “Paw Paw” Goodwin; brother, Cash Drake; great-grandmothers, Barbara Lacomb, and Gladys Mendoza “Granny”. He is survived by his father, J. Goodwin and wife Wendy Kee; mother, Meredith and husband Trey Drake; grandparents, Ozetta Goodwin, Gini and Jason Huffman, Simeon and Anita Drake, and Barbara Spears; siblings, Aubrey Holdreith, Maddie Holdreith, Eva Goodwin, Blake Drake, Jade King, Reagan Drake, Emily Drake, Merek Drake, and Cali Drake; nieces, Koda Kee, Dakota King, and Grace King; nephew, Leland King; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Epilepsy Awareness Foundation at https://www.eftx.org/.
Southeast Texas teenagers representing Beaumont at Dallas conference, learning to become future leaders
BEAUMONT, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas teenagers will represent Beaumont at an upcoming conference in Dallas while learning how to become future leaders. Members of the Beaumont Youth Council Program will represent the city at the Texas Youth Advisory Commissions Summit. The group drove off from Beaumont Early College High School Friday.
therecordlive.com
Living History
At 88 years old I don’t have to read history any longer, I just remember most of it. In that regard it amazing me that histories and things I have seen in the way of change Bridge City. Occasionally, my family would pack up in our old car and...
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
kogt.com
BC Man Indicted
Recent Jefferson County indictments say a man from Bridge City assaulted a peace officer. On September 7, 2022, Port Arthur Police were attempting to arrest David Long Tran, 30, of Bridge City for an unspecified offense. The incident occurred at the Holiday Inn, 2929 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. According to the...
therecordlive.com
OFHS Debate Teams place at UIL district meet
Four Orangefield High School Cross Examination debate teams traveled to East Chambers High School and competed in the UIL district meet recently. Congratulations to the following students who placed:. Sidney Holderman & Kimber Carpenter - 4th. Calvin Kelly & Stone Fregia - 5th. Colton Myers & Leroy Bergeron - 6th.
kjas.com
Fire destroys home on Hemphill Street in East Jasper
A fire that broke out on Saturday evening completely destroyed a home in East Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 669 Hemphill Street, shortly after 7:00 and arrived to find flames coming out two windows in the rear of the single story, wood frame structure and quickly spreading into the attic.
East Texas News
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
12newsnow.com
Former Nederland softball volunteer charged with indecency with a child
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man was indicted Wednesday and charged with 'indecency with a child'. Horacio Trevino, 48, allowed three minors to drink alcohol with him on August 20, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. A mother of a witness previously told 12News that Trevino was involved...
12newsnow.com
Three suspects wanted for committing strong arm robbery at Dillard's in Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding three suspects caught on camera committing a strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall. It happened on January 31, 2023 at the Dillard's store. During the robbery, the suspects stole several purses and an employee received minor...
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Famous opera singer who sung for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. performing in Port Arthur Saturday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A famous opera singer who got the chance to sing for a civil rights legend will be in Southeast Texas Saturday for a free performance. Richard Perkins is a classically trained opera singer. The Port Arthur native travels the world and shares his gift across the globe with anyone who will listen.
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Jasper High School student accused of stealing items from locker room during game
Jasper — The Jasper Police Department says a juvenile and a 17-year-old are charged with theft after items were taken from an opposing team's locker room during a high school basketball game between Jasper and Vidor on January 20 at Jasper High School, according to Lt. Garrett Foster with Jasper PD.
Port Arthur store helps residents get ready for Mardi Gras Southeast Texas
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Beaumont residents are less than a month away from celebrating Mardi Gras Southeast Texas and many are counting down the days until the big celebration. Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 16 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19 in downtown Beaumont at the Great Lawn and around the Beaumont Event Center.
