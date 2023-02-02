ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

kjas.com

Dawgs fall hard to #3 Silsbee

In front of a packed audience in the Bulldog Gym the Silsbee Tigers who are ranked #3 in the polls of the best 4A basketball teams in the state opened the game with a lead and continued pouring on the points in route to a 101 to 63 win over the Jasper Bulldogs. The Dawgs were once again short handed as they suited up only 8 players and big man Kaitti Armstrong was unable to play due to an injury re received in the Dawgs last game.
SILSBEE, TX
therecordlive.com

Bobcats lose at home to East Chambers

Sole possession of first place in District 22-3A was on the line Friday night in Orangefield. The East Chambers Buccaneers held off the Bobcats to capture an important 47-38 victory. The Buccaneers came into Friday’s game following a loss to the Kountze Lions on Tuesday, January 31, that dropped them...
WINNIE, TX
therecordlive.com

Lady Bears clinch second place in district

The Little Cypress Mauriceville Lady Bears clinched second place in District 19-4A with two wins last week. The Lady Bears closed out the regular season on Tuesday, February 7, at Jasper with the playoffs upcoming. The Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates on the road 56-41 the last day...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
therecordlive.com

Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, Orange

Brenten Douglas Herring, 28, of Orange, passed away on January 31, 2023, at St. Elizabeth. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will at...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Conner Davis Drake, 26, Beaumont

Conner Davis Drake, 26, of Beaumont, passed away on January 31, 2023, at home with family. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. prior to the service, Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on July 31, 1996. Conner loved children and was proud to have worked as a substitute teacher for China Elementary in China, Texas. He enjoyed playing video games in his free time and especially with his niece, Koda, and brothers, Reagan and Merek; along with enjoying writing poetry and listening to music. Conner was also a big Dallas Cowboys fan and loved cheering them on. He was a lover of spicy foods and was a master coffee connoisseur. Conner was a wonderful man and loved his family and friends very much and enjoyed spending his time with his siblings. Conner will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Stan “Paw Paw” Goodwin; brother, Cash Drake; great-grandmothers, Barbara Lacomb, and Gladys Mendoza “Granny”. He is survived by his father, J. Goodwin and wife Wendy Kee; mother, Meredith and husband Trey Drake; grandparents, Ozetta Goodwin, Gini and Jason Huffman, Simeon and Anita Drake, and Barbara Spears; siblings, Aubrey Holdreith, Maddie Holdreith, Eva Goodwin, Blake Drake, Jade King, Reagan Drake, Emily Drake, Merek Drake, and Cali Drake; nieces, Koda Kee, Dakota King, and Grace King; nephew, Leland King; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Epilepsy Awareness Foundation at https://www.eftx.org/.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Living History

At 88 years old I don’t have to read history any longer, I just remember most of it. In that regard it amazing me that histories and things I have seen in the way of change Bridge City. Occasionally, my family would pack up in our old car and...
GROVES, TX
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
kogt.com

BC Man Indicted

Recent Jefferson County indictments say a man from Bridge City assaulted a peace officer. On September 7, 2022, Port Arthur Police were attempting to arrest David Long Tran, 30, of Bridge City for an unspecified offense. The incident occurred at the Holiday Inn, 2929 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. According to the...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

OFHS Debate Teams place at UIL district meet

Four Orangefield High School Cross Examination debate teams traveled to East Chambers High School and competed in the UIL district meet recently. Congratulations to the following students who placed:. Sidney Holderman & Kimber Carpenter - 4th. Calvin Kelly & Stone Fregia - 5th. Colton Myers & Leroy Bergeron - 6th.
kjas.com

Fire destroys home on Hemphill Street in East Jasper

A fire that broke out on Saturday evening completely destroyed a home in East Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 669 Hemphill Street, shortly after 7:00 and arrived to find flames coming out two windows in the rear of the single story, wood frame structure and quickly spreading into the attic.
JASPER, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Former Nederland softball volunteer charged with indecency with a child

NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland man was indicted Wednesday and charged with 'indecency with a child'. Horacio Trevino, 48, allowed three minors to drink alcohol with him on August 20, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. A mother of a witness previously told 12News that Trevino was involved...
NEDERLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
WINNIE, TX
12NewsNow

Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX

