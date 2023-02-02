Conner Davis Drake, 26, of Beaumont, passed away on January 31, 2023, at home with family. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. prior to the service, Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on July 31, 1996. Conner loved children and was proud to have worked as a substitute teacher for China Elementary in China, Texas. He enjoyed playing video games in his free time and especially with his niece, Koda, and brothers, Reagan and Merek; along with enjoying writing poetry and listening to music. Conner was also a big Dallas Cowboys fan and loved cheering them on. He was a lover of spicy foods and was a master coffee connoisseur. Conner was a wonderful man and loved his family and friends very much and enjoyed spending his time with his siblings. Conner will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Stan “Paw Paw” Goodwin; brother, Cash Drake; great-grandmothers, Barbara Lacomb, and Gladys Mendoza “Granny”. He is survived by his father, J. Goodwin and wife Wendy Kee; mother, Meredith and husband Trey Drake; grandparents, Ozetta Goodwin, Gini and Jason Huffman, Simeon and Anita Drake, and Barbara Spears; siblings, Aubrey Holdreith, Maddie Holdreith, Eva Goodwin, Blake Drake, Jade King, Reagan Drake, Emily Drake, Merek Drake, and Cali Drake; nieces, Koda Kee, Dakota King, and Grace King; nephew, Leland King; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Epilepsy Awareness Foundation at https://www.eftx.org/.

