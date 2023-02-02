Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
The Galaxy S23 comes with the Game Optimizing Service toggle
Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy S23 this week and it’s been discovered that the phone still comes with a Game Optimizing Service toggle. As spotted by Android Authority, you can find the toggle within the Game Booster Labs. Which is a menu where users can find experimental features. Though it is worth noting this is the only feature in there and there’s no indication Samsung plans to add more.
