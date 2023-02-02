We are all captivated by NASA’s images of wonders that are thousands, even millions, of miles away from Earth: spectacular valleys and extinct volcanoes, dry riverbeds that may hold fossils of ancient life, and icy rings around planets that none of us will ever see in person. We cheer when our spacecraft lands on Mars, and we give thanks when our astronauts return safely to Earth. The success of each mission relies on the expertise and dedication of hundreds of people, including Sam Zadeh, who works at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near the California Institute of Technology. As a NASA JPL Project Configuration Manager, Zadeh oversees project teams to ensure the design requirements of spacecraft are accurately and consistently implemented. He is using his skills and passion for the universe to help JPL fulfill its mandate: to look for life beyond Earth and dare mighty things.

