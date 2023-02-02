ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month

SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
TEXAS STATE
Futurism

SpaceX to Launch "Hunter" Satellites for Targeting Rival Spacecraft

The US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) just filed documents detailing plans for the test launch of two private-sector spy satellites, Wired reports. The satellites, built by space combat startup True Anomaly, are slated for launch onboard a SpaceX rocket in October of this year. Once there, each "Jackal" — as the models are called — will practice engaging in what the company calls "orbital pursuit." In layman's terms, space tag.
Futurism

NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star

There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
Bryan College Station Eagle

NASA tests first full-scale rotating detonation rocket engine

Engineers have tested NASA’s first full-scale rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE). The next-generation design could power humanity’s next phase of deep space exploration. Engineers conducted the hot fire test at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. The RDRE differs from a traditional rocket engine by generating thrust using a supersonic combustion phenomenon known as a detonation. This design produces more power while using less fuel than today’s propulsion systems and has the potential to power both human landers and interplanetary vehicles to deep space destinations, such as to the Moon and Mars. The engine was fired over a dozen times, totaling nearly 10 minutes in duration. While operating at full throttle, the RDRE produced over 4,000 pounds of thrust for nearly a minute at an average chamber pressure of 622 pounds per square inch, the highest pressure rating for this design on record.
ALABAMA STATE
disruptmagazine.com

At NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Sam Zadeh Helps the World Do the Impossible

We are all captivated by NASA’s images of wonders that are thousands, even millions, of miles away from Earth: spectacular valleys and extinct volcanoes, dry riverbeds that may hold fossils of ancient life, and icy rings around planets that none of us will ever see in person. We cheer when our spacecraft lands on Mars, and we give thanks when our astronauts return safely to Earth. The success of each mission relies on the expertise and dedication of hundreds of people, including Sam Zadeh, who works at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near the California Institute of Technology. As a NASA JPL Project Configuration Manager, Zadeh oversees project teams to ensure the design requirements of spacecraft are accurately and consistently implemented. He is using his skills and passion for the universe to help JPL fulfill its mandate: to look for life beyond Earth and dare mighty things.
via.news

Virgin Galactic Stock Impressive Rise On Thursday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Virgin Galactic (SPCE) rising 11.48% to $6.26 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Virgin Galactic’s last close was $5.62, 78.79% below its 52-week high of $26.50. About Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
CNET

ESA Tackles Space Junk Issue With 'Angel Wings' for Satellites

As futuristic as this sounds, real estate in space is booming. Major corporations and science research organizations are actively vying to send satellites into orbit for extraordinary reasons -- developing free internet connection; enhancing GPS systems; monitoring climate change; even analyzing Albert Einstein's trippy general relativity equations. But while humanity...
BGR.com

New type of gravity battery may be able to store energy forever

The quest for unlimited and clean energy has been a long one, with over fifty-plus years in the endeavor to find new ways to combat climate change while also providing better energy solutions. One problem that has long hurt energy production is having a way to store excess energy so that it doesn’t diminish over time. A problem that could be solved with gravity batteries.
satnews.com

NASA awards million$$$ spacecraft processing operations contract to Astrotech + SpaceX

NASA has selected Astrotech Space Operations, LLC of Titusville, Florida, and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide commercial payload processing services for agency missions launching from multiple locations. Under the Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract, NASA will issue a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract that has a potential...
TITUSVILLE, FL

