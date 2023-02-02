Read full article on original website
SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month
SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
Asteroid mining: SpaceX will help a startup launch operations in 2023
In what might be a groundbreaking moment in space industry history, a new startup plans to launch not one but two space missions this year. This might not sound like a big deal, but the company wants to go into space to find and use minerals from asteroids and other deep-space objects.
Watch a drone drop a microgravity capsule in 1st-of-its-kind experiment (video)
A British startup has performed a first-of-its-kind microgravity experiment using a drone.
SpaceX to Launch "Hunter" Satellites for Targeting Rival Spacecraft
The US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) just filed documents detailing plans for the test launch of two private-sector spy satellites, Wired reports. The satellites, built by space combat startup True Anomaly, are slated for launch onboard a SpaceX rocket in October of this year. Once there, each "Jackal" — as the models are called — will practice engaging in what the company calls "orbital pursuit." In layman's terms, space tag.
NASA's fatal Challenger launch still echoes through the agency today
While on leave in January 1986, NASA administrator James Beggs turned on the television and spotted icicles on Challenger's launch tower. A day later, seven astronauts lost their lives.
NASA’s International Space Station Set to Smash Into Earth by 2031
The International Space Station is set to smash right into us in the future, but it’s all on purpose. According to NASA, the station will slam into our planet by 2031. The odd mission’s goal is to retire the ISS, which was first launched in 1998. Per reports,...
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
SpaceX's 200th Falcon 9 rocket launch looks absolutely gorgeous in these photos
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket notched its 200th successful orbital mission on Thursday (Feb. 2), and the company marked the milestone by sharing some stunning photos of the spaceflight action.
Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Department of Defense's research and development agency, has picked General Atomics and Aurora Flight Sciences as two teams for the Phase I of its Liberty Lifter X-Plane program, a press release said. The Liberty Lifter X-Plane program envisages a long-range, low-cost seaplane...
The stratospheric rise of Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s masks growing turbulence for space startups: ‘We’re going to see some of that get wiped out’
As Musk's SpaceX soars to new heights this year, space startups may struggle to keep the lights on.
NASA tests first full-scale rotating detonation rocket engine
Engineers have tested NASA’s first full-scale rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE). The next-generation design could power humanity’s next phase of deep space exploration. Engineers conducted the hot fire test at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. The RDRE differs from a traditional rocket engine by generating thrust using a supersonic combustion phenomenon known as a detonation. This design produces more power while using less fuel than today’s propulsion systems and has the potential to power both human landers and interplanetary vehicles to deep space destinations, such as to the Moon and Mars. The engine was fired over a dozen times, totaling nearly 10 minutes in duration. While operating at full throttle, the RDRE produced over 4,000 pounds of thrust for nearly a minute at an average chamber pressure of 622 pounds per square inch, the highest pressure rating for this design on record.
At NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Sam Zadeh Helps the World Do the Impossible
We are all captivated by NASA’s images of wonders that are thousands, even millions, of miles away from Earth: spectacular valleys and extinct volcanoes, dry riverbeds that may hold fossils of ancient life, and icy rings around planets that none of us will ever see in person. We cheer when our spacecraft lands on Mars, and we give thanks when our astronauts return safely to Earth. The success of each mission relies on the expertise and dedication of hundreds of people, including Sam Zadeh, who works at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near the California Institute of Technology. As a NASA JPL Project Configuration Manager, Zadeh oversees project teams to ensure the design requirements of spacecraft are accurately and consistently implemented. He is using his skills and passion for the universe to help JPL fulfill its mandate: to look for life beyond Earth and dare mighty things.
Virgin Galactic Stock Impressive Rise On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Virgin Galactic (SPCE) rising 11.48% to $6.26 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Virgin Galactic’s last close was $5.62, 78.79% below its 52-week high of $26.50. About Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture,...
SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts gear up for Feb. 26 launch to space station
Crew-6 will head to the International Space Station after its Feb. 26 launch, but three of its four crewmembers are preparing for the next generation of missions to the moon.
Rolls-Royce's new micro-reactor design could send humans to Mars
It is "designed to use an inherently safe and extremely robust fuel form."
Where does Earth end and space begin? The Karman line is only one answer.
Layers of the atmosphere as seen aboard the ISS, which orbits above the Karman line. NASAIt's anything but simple to assign a value to the atmosphere's boundary.
ESA Tackles Space Junk Issue With 'Angel Wings' for Satellites
As futuristic as this sounds, real estate in space is booming. Major corporations and science research organizations are actively vying to send satellites into orbit for extraordinary reasons -- developing free internet connection; enhancing GPS systems; monitoring climate change; even analyzing Albert Einstein's trippy general relativity equations. But while humanity...
New type of gravity battery may be able to store energy forever
The quest for unlimited and clean energy has been a long one, with over fifty-plus years in the endeavor to find new ways to combat climate change while also providing better energy solutions. One problem that has long hurt energy production is having a way to store excess energy so that it doesn’t diminish over time. A problem that could be solved with gravity batteries.
Artemis 1 moon rocket looks ready for astronaut missions, NASA says
NASA's Space Launch System megarocket aced its first-ever liftoff late last year and appears ready to take the next big step — launching astronauts.
NASA awards million$$$ spacecraft processing operations contract to Astrotech + SpaceX
NASA has selected Astrotech Space Operations, LLC of Titusville, Florida, and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide commercial payload processing services for agency missions launching from multiple locations. Under the Spacecraft Processing Operations Contract, NASA will issue a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract that has a potential...
