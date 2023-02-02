Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatsports.com
'Cats Lose Final Game of Series Against Cal State San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, California. – Central Washington (0-4) baseball lost 6-19 to Cal State San Bernardino (3-0) on Saturday, wrapping up their series with the Coyotes. "We couldn't get ahead in the count, weren't consistent. With a good hitting team, you have to be ahead of the count. Couldn't get it in and be consistently ahead. That was where we gave up blank in third and fourth. Early in the game we didn't set the tempo."
wildcatsports.com
Timely Bats Lift Coyotes Past Wildcats in Opening Series
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. – Central Washington baseball dropped two close games on Saturday (5-8 and 5-7) to Cal State San Bernardino. "We did some good things today we got to get over making the critical mistakes that hurt us. I like that the team never quits. They kept grinding and made a run at the end of both games. If we don't make critical errors like walking leadoff batters and throwing bad 0-2 pitches, we are in it."
wildcatsports.com
Strong Second Half Propels Wildcats Over Bruins 52-21
WESTWOOD, Calif. - Three Wildcats scored multiple tries to lead the Central Washington University men's rugby team to a 52-21 victory over UCLA early Saturday afternoon, including a dominant second half that held the Bruins scoreless. INSIDE THE FIXTURE:. Final: CWU 52, UCLA 21. Location: Wallis Annenberg Stadium | Westwood,...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Fall on the Road to Ninth Ranked Western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team fell on the road at ninth ranked Western Washington by a 78-60 score with Asher Cai leading the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points as well as grabbing four rebounds and one block. INSIDE THE MATCHUP:. Final: Central Washington 60,...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Drop a Pair at the CUI Kick-Off Classic on Day Two
IRVINE, Calif. – The Central Washington softball team dropped a pair of games at the CUI Kick-Off Tournament at Great Park, first dropping an 8-3 decision to the Cal State East Bay Pioneers before a 19-0 loss to the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the second game. GAME ONE:. The...
wildcatsports.com
Klein, Maier Highlight Performances at WSU Open
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Central Washington University indoor track & field team wrapped up events at the WSU Open Saturday evening. Drew Klein and Braydon Maier tied as the team's top finishers at the meet. INSIDE THE MEET:. Event: WSU Open & Combined Events. Host: Washington State University. Venue: The...
MaxPreps
California high school baseball: Preseason All Sac-Joaquin Section players to watch
The 2023 class and beyond already has a stellar future, with college commitments to top baseball schools including Oregon State, LSU, Stanford and Vanderbilt. Below are players to watch heading into the 2023 Sac-Joaquin Section baseball season. Nic Abraham | Franklin (Elk Grove) | P/IF | Jr. The Oregon commit...
Girls flag football in California is officially a go: CIF votes 146-0 to add
Well, that was emphatic. Those in California wondering just how popular girls flag football has become, got a clear and present answer Friday from the state's governing high school sports agency. The Federated Council of the California Interscholastic Federation voted by a vote of 146-0 to ...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
Lowrider clubs, Assemblyman headed to Sac to repeal ban on cruising
A South Bay leader is heading to Sacramento to bring forth legislation that repeals cruising bans.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
davisvanguard.org
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
GV Wire
Newsom’s Retort to Smittcamp Reflects Blame-Shifting Style
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obvious efforts to raise his national profile have taken two forms – touting California as a societal model and criticizing red states such as Florida and Texas for their supposed shortcomings. Increasingly, Newsom employs a third tactic – shifting blame for California’s less seemly aspects....
spectrumnews1.com
Meet San Fernando Valley’s first LGBTQ legislator
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Last November, voters overwhelmingly chose Caroline Menjivar to represent the newly drawn 20th district in the state Senate. Menjivar beat Daniel Hertzberg, the son of the long-time California politician Bob Hertzberg, by 15 points. She spoke with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen about her...
Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources
STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 2/3: Lake Oroville has risen 182 feet, Researchers propose a plan for California’s water woes, A double whammy: Wildfire debris pollutes drinking water, At the heart of Colorado River crisis, the mighty ‘Law of the River’ looms large, and more …
PUBLIC WEBINAR: SAFER: 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment from 9am to 12pm. The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a public webinar to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review and discuss proposed changes to the 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment. Click here for the full meeting notice.
California snowpack deepest in four decades
California’s snowpack levels are at their highest point in four decades, after a series of severe storms deluged the region last month, according to state water officials. The total snow water equivalent accumulated has risen to 33.7 inches, or 205 percent of the average for this time of year, the California Department of Water Resources announced on…
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads
California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
kymkemp.com
Tribes from All Parts of the State to Participate in MMIP Day of Action
At 10am on Tuesday, February 7, the Yurok Tribe and Tribes from across the state will gather for the first-ever MMIP Day of Action at the California State Capitol to advocate for tribally proposed solutions that address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people. The solutions include two important pieces of legislation and a regional funding request for Northern, Central and Southern California tribes, which have long been excluded from many state and federal programs.
Comments / 0