ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Comments / 0

Related
wildcatsports.com

'Cats Lose Final Game of Series Against Cal State San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, California. – Central Washington (0-4) baseball lost 6-19 to Cal State San Bernardino (3-0) on Saturday, wrapping up their series with the Coyotes. "We couldn't get ahead in the count, weren't consistent. With a good hitting team, you have to be ahead of the count. Couldn't get it in and be consistently ahead. That was where we gave up blank in third and fourth. Early in the game we didn't set the tempo."
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
wildcatsports.com

Timely Bats Lift Coyotes Past Wildcats in Opening Series

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. – Central Washington baseball dropped two close games on Saturday (5-8 and 5-7) to Cal State San Bernardino. "We did some good things today we got to get over making the critical mistakes that hurt us. I like that the team never quits. They kept grinding and made a run at the end of both games. If we don't make critical errors like walking leadoff batters and throwing bad 0-2 pitches, we are in it."
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
wildcatsports.com

Strong Second Half Propels Wildcats Over Bruins 52-21

WESTWOOD, Calif. - Three Wildcats scored multiple tries to lead the Central Washington University men's rugby team to a 52-21 victory over UCLA early Saturday afternoon, including a dominant second half that held the Bruins scoreless. INSIDE THE FIXTURE:. Final: CWU 52, UCLA 21. Location: Wallis Annenberg Stadium | Westwood,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Fall on the Road to Ninth Ranked Western Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team fell on the road at ninth ranked Western Washington by a 78-60 score with Asher Cai leading the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points as well as grabbing four rebounds and one block. INSIDE THE MATCHUP:. Final: Central Washington 60,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Drop a Pair at the CUI Kick-Off Classic on Day Two

IRVINE, Calif. – The Central Washington softball team dropped a pair of games at the CUI Kick-Off Tournament at Great Park, first dropping an 8-3 decision to the Cal State East Bay Pioneers before a 19-0 loss to the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the second game. GAME ONE:. The...
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Klein, Maier Highlight Performances at WSU Open

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Central Washington University indoor track & field team wrapped up events at the WSU Open Saturday evening. Drew Klein and Braydon Maier tied as the team's top finishers at the meet. INSIDE THE MEET:. Event: WSU Open & Combined Events. Host: Washington State University. Venue: The...
ELLENSBURG, WA
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Newsom’s Retort to Smittcamp Reflects Blame-Shifting Style

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obvious efforts to raise his national profile have taken two forms – touting California as a societal model and criticizing red states such as Florida and Texas for their supposed shortcomings. Increasingly, Newsom employs a third tactic – shifting blame for California’s less seemly aspects....
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Meet San Fernando Valley’s first LGBTQ legislator

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Last November, voters overwhelmingly chose Caroline Menjivar to represent the newly drawn 20th district in the state Senate. Menjivar beat Daniel Hertzberg, the son of the long-time California politician Bob Hertzberg, by 15 points. She spoke with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen about her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The HD Post

Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 2/3: Lake Oroville has risen 182 feet, Researchers propose a plan for California’s water woes, A double whammy: Wildfire debris pollutes drinking water, At the heart of Colorado River crisis, the mighty ‘Law of the River’ looms large, and more …

PUBLIC WEBINAR: SAFER: 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment from 9am to 12pm. The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will hold a public webinar to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review and discuss proposed changes to the 2023 Drinking Water Needs Assessment. Click here for the full meeting notice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

California snowpack deepest in four decades

California’s snowpack levels are at their highest point in four decades, after a series of severe storms deluged the region last month, according to state water officials. The total snow water equivalent accumulated has risen to 33.7 inches, or 205 percent of the average for this time of year, the California Department of Water Resources announced on…
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

California to Revisit Allowing Autonomous Big Rigs on Roads

California May Allow Autonomous Semi-Trucks on the Road. Despite California being home to many corporations involved in developing autonomous vehicles, heavy-duty trucks are still not allowed to be tested or deployed in the state. While California has allowed public autonomous commercial truck testing since 2019, current state law forbids testing or deployment of autonomous vehicles that weigh over 10,000 pounds, prohibiting self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Tribes from All Parts of the State to Participate in MMIP Day of Action

At 10am on Tuesday, February 7, the Yurok Tribe and Tribes from across the state will gather for the first-ever MMIP Day of Action at the California State Capitol to advocate for tribally proposed solutions that address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people. The solutions include two important pieces of legislation and a regional funding request for Northern, Central and Southern California tribes, which have long been excluded from many state and federal programs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy