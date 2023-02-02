SAN BERNARDINO, California. – Central Washington (0-4) baseball lost 6-19 to Cal State San Bernardino (3-0) on Saturday, wrapping up their series with the Coyotes. "We couldn't get ahead in the count, weren't consistent. With a good hitting team, you have to be ahead of the count. Couldn't get it in and be consistently ahead. That was where we gave up blank in third and fourth. Early in the game we didn't set the tempo."

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO