Jury convicts Lodi man of second-degree murder for 2021 fatal shooting

LODI (CBS SF/BCN) – A jury found a 25-year-old Lodi man guilty of second-degree murder for a shooting that occurred in 2021 in Lodi, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Alejandro Duran Mercado was found guilty of the shooting death of 29-year-old Cenobio "Nick" Gallegos on Feb. 26, 2021.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Pine Street at 3:06 p.m. the day of the shooting.

Gallegos was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said detectives were notified at about 2 p.m. three days later that Gallegos had died from his injuries.

Detectives said shortly before being notified about the death, they were able to identify Mercado as the shooter.

Authorities served an arrest warrant for Mercado in the 300 block of East Elm Street, and he was taken into custody.

"I would like to sincerely congratulate Deputy District Attorney Lesley Lyberger and Lodi Police Department for holding the defendant accountable for his heinous actions," said District Attorney Ron Freitas in a press release. "Unprompted acts of violence will not be tolerated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Mercado is set to appear in court on March 20 for sentencing.