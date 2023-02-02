ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rogen Says No One Has Made A Good High School Movie Since Superbad

By Corey Chichizola
Seth Rogen has had a super successful career as an actor, producer, and writer. One of his most beloved projects continues to be the hit Superbad , directed by Greg Motolla. Rogen wrote it with Evan Goldberg , while also playing a supporting role as Officer Michaels. You can’t deny the quality of Superbad , although Rogen recently claimed no one has made a good high school movie since that 2007 comedy.

High School movies are historically a tried and true genre, with classics like The Breakfast Club and She’s All That continuing to be part of the pop culture landscape. Superbad helped to launch the careers of its starring cast, and remains quotable today. And in a recent interview with People , Rogen alleged that the genre hasn’t had many hits since his movie hit theaters back in 2007. He cited his Fabelmans co-star Gabe Labelle in his argument, saying:

What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends' favorite movie is Superbad. So it never changed for some reason. No one's made a good high school movie since then.

Shots fired. While this is a print interview and we can’t glean Seth Rogen’s tone, he seems to think that there hasn’t been any great High School movies in the past 15 years. And given how many additions to the genre have hit theaters during that time, smart money says that Rogen’s comments about Superbad are going to turn a few heads.

Seth Rogen’s thoughts about Superbad ’s ongoing legacy come from a larger conversation about his career, dating back to Judd Apatow’s Freaks and Geeks . And when discussing how he bonded with his young Fabelmans co-star Gabe Labelle, Rogen revealed that Superbad served as a jumping off point. Although in claiming that there’s been no good High School movies in the past 15 years, he seemingly ignored some very notable additions.

Some of the acclaimed teen movies that have arrived in recent years include Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird (which got a slew of Oscar noms including Best Picture ), Olivia Wilde’s acclaimed comedy Booksmar t , as well as Stephen Chbosky’s Perks of Being a Wallflower (among others.) These each have a unique tone and message, but have been embraced by audiences.

Superbad ’s success is something that truly can’t be denied, and the movie ended up being a star-making moment for a number of actors . This was Emma Stone and Jonah Hill’s big breaks, while McLovin actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse became a viral sensation. The movie was also one of the first credits for actor/director Dave Franco.

The Fabelmans is currently available for home purchase, while Superbad can be rented. Seth Rogen has a number of exciting projects coming down the line including The Super Mario Bros. Movie . In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

